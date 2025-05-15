Secretary of State praises Lisburn business during visit to PRM

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has visited PRM, a leading food distribution company based in Lisburn.

While there, he learned more about the significant growth the company has seen from having the benefit of dual market access provided under the Windsor Framework.

This status, unique only to Northern Ireland, allows the free movement of goods between Northern Ireland and Great Britain and the EU.

PRM has said that dual market access to both the UK and EU is a major factor behind its growth strategy, which over the past year has enabled it to commit to a £15m investment in its Lisburn headquarters paired with the creation of 40 additional jobs.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn visits PRM in Lisburn. Pic credit: Paul Faith

Speaking after his visit, the Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, said: “PRM’s expansion is a great example of how dual market access is helping Northern Ireland’s businesses to expand and create more jobs.

“With full access to both the UK and EU markets, and now new trade opportunities with the US and India, Northern Ireland is uniquely placed for success.

“These are tangible benefits that are strengthening Northern Ireland’s economy and creating prosperity.”

Philip Morrow, CEO and Founder of PRM Group, said: "While Brexit brought with it understandable apprehension, there’s no doubt that the Windsor Framework has unlocked unique advantages for businesses and individuals in Northern Ireland.

Secretary of State Hilary Benn tours PRM in Lisburn with CEO and Founder Philip Morrow and Operations Manager Colin Davis. Pic credit: Paul Faith

“We have found ourselves in a very favourable position perfectly positioned between the UK and EU with full access to both markets. That’s an enviable place to be, and it’s been instrumental in shaping our investment decisions and future growth.

“At PRM, it’s allowed us to commit £15 million to expanding our Lisburn headquarters and create over 40 new jobs.

"Businesses here have been handed the key to the best of both worlds and that’s something we should champion, celebrate and capitalise on.”

‘Our Plan for Change’ sets out a bold vision for Northern Ireland’s economic future - to go further and faster in driving growth, attracting investment, and putting more money in the pockets of working people. Expanding international trade, cutting red tape and supporting innovation are key pillars to this plan.

The government continues to operate the Duty Reimbursement Scheme, allowing companies to claim back any additional duties paid on goods deemed “at risk” of entering the EU, ensuring fairness and competitiveness.