Shock from local community that plans have been lodged to demolish 17th century pub

Residents have expressed their shock and outrage after it was revealed that a planning application has been lodged which could see the demolition of the 17th century pub The Speckled Hen.

A planning application has been lodged for the demolition of the pub on the Derriaghy Road in Lisburn, which would be replaced by three new detached houses.

The Speckled Hen, which dates back to the 1660s, is believed to be one of the oldest in Northern Ireland, and local residents have taken to social media to call for opposition to the proposal.

Hundreds of people have lodged their objection to the plans on the Northern Ireland Planning Portal, with comments including one which reads: "This establishment is not just a pub—it is a living piece of our heritage, having stood as a social and cultural landmark since the 1600s. To erase it is to sever one of the last visible ties to our local history.

Objections flood NI Planning Portal opposing plans to demolish the Speckled Hen and replace it with housing. Pic credit: Google

"Generations have gathered under its roof, and its character and legacy are irreplaceable. In an age where communities are increasingly stripped of identity in the name of “development,” preserving sites like The Speckled Hen is a moral and cultural obligation.

"Its demolition would be a short-sighted act that trades hundreds of years of shared memory for fleeting gain.”

Local councillors have also spoken out about the proposals.

Councillor Gary Hynd said: “I was quite surprised when I noticed the application for demolition.

"This is a building with significant cultural and historical value to the local community, Lisburn, wider Northern Ireland, and indeed the whole island when you consider it is reportedly the second oldest pub, and I note a significant number of objections are already in.

"I have been in contact with our planning department to ask questions on this, especially on its historical significance and the protections of such places, something we seem to be incredibly bad at in Northern Ireland.

"There is plenty of room to build around Northern Ireland, this obsession with tearing down our history and heritage really needs to end, and it is about time the political parties in power get a grip on things such as this.”

Councillor Jonathan Craig commented: “As a local representative it is deeply disappointing to hear that another historic landmark in the Derriaghy area is now earmarked for demolition.

"It is fundamentally disappointing that yet again another small local business is closing down.

"I am sad to see this and know that the local community will miss what was a good local business.”

Councillor Nicola Parker added: “The proposed demolition of The Speckled Hen would be yet another loss to our already struggling hospitality sector. This is not just any pub, it’s one of the oldest in Northern Ireland, with deep historical roots and long standing ties to the community.

“At a time when businesses are under immense pressure, we should be doing everything we can to support and sustain them.

“Losing this venue would mean the loss of local jobs, a valued social space, and an irreplaceable piece of our heritage.

"Residents’ opposition to this move couldn’t be more clear, and I’ve submitted an official letter to the Planning Committee detailing the strength of this feeling and urging them to correct course.”