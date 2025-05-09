Skilled NI Joiners on road to WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Regional College Joinery apprentices, Charlie Fleck and Jamie Matthews are setting out on a journey of a lifetime, in an intrepid bid to do the UK proud on the international stage at the next WorldSkills Competition. Known as the ‘skills olympics’, it will be held in Shanghai from 22-27 September 2026.

Following Northern Regional College’s success in its national skills competitions, WorldSkills UK, in partnership with Pearson, (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s lifelong learning company has announced that Charlie and Jamie will join its 18-month intensive training programme. Both Charlie and Jamie will be aiming to be selected for the team that will represent the UK at WorldSkills Shanghai.

It is the first time China has hosted the prestigious WorldSkills competition. The event will see 1500 young people travel to Shanghai from over 80 counties to compete in technical skill disciplines from engineering, manufacturing and technology through to creative, digital and hospitality in front of an audience of 250,000.

The WorldSkills competition is considered by global experts as the ultimate test of a nation’s ability to meet future skills needs.It is attended by government representatives, educationalists and leading employers from across the globe.

Northern Regional College Students Jamie Matthews and Charlie Fleck

WorldSkills UK uses its participation in the international WorldSkills competition to promote skills excellence across the UK, and by working with education, industry and UK governments it is embedding world class training standards throughout the skills sector. This is helping to meet the demand for a highly skilled workforce in crucial sectors including engineering, digital, manufacturing and construction.

The UK will be competing in over 30 skills at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, including 3D Digital Game Art, Robot Systems Integration and Renewable Energy.

Charlie Fleck said, “To be selected for the WorldSkills UK training programme is a dream come true. It’s a massive opportunity to grow my skills, learn from the best, and hopefully represent the UK on a world stage. I can’t wait to get started. I’ve learned so much during my apprenticeship with Mivan, and their support alongside the College, has played a big part in helping me get to this point.”

Jamie Matthews, also employed by leading bespoke joinery company Mivan in Antrim, added, “I feel incredibly proud to be part of this journey. The level of support and training we’re receiving is phenomenal. It’s going to be a lot of hard work, but I’m excited for the challenge and determined to give it my all. I’m really grateful for the encouragement I’ve had from my employer and lecturing staff at the College.”

Mel Higgins, Principal & Chief Executive of Northern Regional College and Trustee of WorldSkills UK, said, “Charlie and Jamie’s selection for the WorldSkills UK training programme is a fantastic achievement and a reflection of their talent, dedication, and hard work. It also highlights the vital role that our staff and their employers play in nurturing and supporting young people to reach their full potential. We are incredibly proud of both students and look forward to following their journey as they progress through this prestigious programme.”

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said: “Congratulations to Charlie and Jamie on being selected for our training programme for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. Together with the other members on our programme, Charlie and Jamie will be developing the right skills to fuel business growth across our economy. With WorldSkills being hosted in Shanghai next year, it provides a fantastic platform for us to work closely with China, where we know skills excellence is a priority, to collaborate, innovate and learn from the very best in the world.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Pearson Qualifications said: “Pearson is proud to sponsor Team UK! Boosting the profile and prestige of technical and vocational education is incredibly important to us and I wish this talented group of 86 young people from across the country the best of luck as they begin their training programme towards competing in Shanghai."

Pearson is the official partner of Team UK for WorldSkills Shanghai, following a successful partnership at WorldSkills Lyon in 2024.