‘Smart’ work for Lisburn’s OKTO Technologies as the Peninsula London prepares to open
The exclusive development is the Hong Kong & Shanghai Hotel Group’s first property in London. The hotel boasts 206 bedrooms and suites, seven bars & restaurants and its own Rolls Royce chauffeur service for guests.
Creating 30 jobs and worth in excess of £10m to OKTO, the contract initially included the installation of state-of the-art IT, Building Management Systems, lighting control, audio-visual and security in the 24 superprime apartments which are part of The Peninsula London development. OKTO also developed a unique Concierge System, connected to the hotel systems, which delivers a personalised, seamless, and secure service for occupants and staff.
OKTO’s contract was subsequently extended to include smart technologies and security installations for the hotel itself.
This included the automation of 107 colossal exterior feature doors across the site, and providing a bespoke traffic management system for the five floor basement car park.
Managing Director of OKTO Technologies, Philip Dowds said: “This is a significant coup for OKTO and solidifies our position as the premier provider of technology solutions for luxury properties and large-scale projects.
"It’s exciting to see The Peninsula London come to fruition and to know we’ve played a part in creating the ultimate luxury experience for those who stay and live there.
"Our turnover in 2022 exceeded our £10m target, and we’re set to exceed £15m in 2023. With job creation at the top of our agenda, we plan to grow further and faster in 2023 and beyond.”