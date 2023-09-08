Register
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

‘Smart’ work for Lisburn’s OKTO Technologies as the Peninsula London prepares to open

The Peninsula London, located in Belgravia will open its doors this September, featuring the very latest in smart technologies, designed, developed, and installed by Lisburn-based OKTO Technologies.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The exclusive development is the Hong Kong & Shanghai Hotel Group’s first property in London. The hotel boasts 206 bedrooms and suites, seven bars & restaurants and its own Rolls Royce chauffeur service for guests.

Creating 30 jobs and worth in excess of £10m to OKTO, the contract initially included the installation of state-of the-art IT, Building Management Systems, lighting control, audio-visual and security in the 24 superprime apartments which are part of The Peninsula London development. OKTO also developed a unique Concierge System, connected to the hotel systems, which delivers a personalised, seamless, and secure service for occupants and staff.

OKTO’s contract was subsequently extended to include smart technologies and security installations for the hotel itself.

Most Popular
The five star Peninsula London, located in Belgravia will open its doors this September, featuring the very latest in smart technologies, designed, developed, and installed by Lisburn-based OKTO Technologies. Pic credit: OKTO TechnologiesThe five star Peninsula London, located in Belgravia will open its doors this September, featuring the very latest in smart technologies, designed, developed, and installed by Lisburn-based OKTO Technologies. Pic credit: OKTO Technologies
The five star Peninsula London, located in Belgravia will open its doors this September, featuring the very latest in smart technologies, designed, developed, and installed by Lisburn-based OKTO Technologies. Pic credit: OKTO Technologies

This included the automation of 107 colossal exterior feature doors across the site, and providing a bespoke traffic management system for the five floor basement car park.

Read More
Plans for an expansion of Lisburn retail park to be revealed publicly early next...

Managing Director of OKTO Technologies, Philip Dowds said: “This is a significant coup for OKTO and solidifies our position as the premier provider of technology solutions for luxury properties and large-scale projects.

"It’s exciting to see The Peninsula London come to fruition and to know we’ve played a part in creating the ultimate luxury experience for those who stay and live there.

"Our turnover in 2022 exceeded our £10m target, and we’re set to exceed £15m in 2023. With job creation at the top of our agenda, we plan to grow further and faster in 2023 and beyond.”

Related topics:LisburnHong Kong