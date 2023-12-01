From the early days of Magherafelt based Gribbin Construction, established in 1963 by brothers Joe, Eamon and Liam, the business has evolved over the decades into an innovative and dynamic construction company, specialising in the design and build of bespoke timber-frame homes and off-site modular construction.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In 2000, nephews Mark and Niall Gribbin became current directors of what is now named Setanta Construction and have grown the business from strength to strength, expanding into new markets and developing an extensive client base. They’ve also made significant business improvements over the years, not least by investing in a new 30,000 sq. ft purpose-built factory and offices, on a 15 acre site at Ronan Valley Business Park, Magherafelt to accommodate the continued growth of the business.

Since then, the business has transformed into a leading construction company that works to deliver prestigious projects for clients including Developer Paddy McKillen, of Claridge’s Hotel, London and The Richard Rogers Art Gallery, Aix-en-Provence, France.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Mark, “It’s incredible to think how far the business has come, not simply because of the amount of time that’s passed, but because of all the small wins and big successes over the past 60 years, you really do realise what has been achieved by us all”.

The Gribbin Family, from left, Joe Gribbin, nephew Niall Gribbin, Eamon Gribbin, nephew Mark Gribbin and Liam Gribbin. Credit: Submitted

Acknowledging the core family values that still remain to combine a sense of tradition, teamwork and shared goals, he added: “Our continued success has been made possible by the people around us and we’re fortunate to have an entire team of outstanding, highly skilled and reliable tradespeople, subcontractors and workplace professionals and as we look back over the decades, we extend a sincere thank you to all of them, including our clients.”

A business steeped in a history of developing sustainable construction practices and delivering green solutions, Setanta are long-time champions of energy efficient construction. Experts in the built environment, their use of modern technology and traditional craftsmanship combine for a perfect solution to the challenges faced within the industry.

Mark says: “We’re recognised for our sustainable approach and we aim to play a key role in helping to drive transformational change throughout the sector by trying and testing new methods of construction. He continued, “Our innovative approach to delivering high quality, energy efficient buildings have progressed from more traditional building techniques to using specialist offsite manufacturing solutions, where the planning, design and construction process is managed by our in-house team for a more streamlined and efficient service”.

Brendan Walls, senior joiner with current Directors of Setanta Construction, Mark and Niall Gribbin. Credit: Submitted

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, Setanta Construction launched a pilot test project, ‘SoLow’ passive homes, which when finalised has the potential to change how affordable homes are built for future generations.

They enlisted the support of Ulster University’s Centre for Sustainable Technologies Research team and recruited a family of four who are currently undertaking a live research monitoring study of their SoLow Passive House, which is due to complete mid next year.