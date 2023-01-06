Start a new career in 2023 through Sectoral Employability Academies in Mid Ulster

The Mid Ulster Labour Market Partnership is providing a range of Sectoral Employability Academies to help those seeking employment and improve economic activity in the region.

The fully-funded academies are open to residents of Mid Ulster District Council who are unemployed, working 16 hours/week or less or at risk of redundancy.

The four-week academies are designed to equip 180 participants with the skills, knowledge, experience and confidence to begin a career within their chosen industries which include manufacturing, construction, agri-food, health, and social care or hospitality and tourism.

Successful completion of the academies will see participants awarded a Level 1 /Level 2 qualification and a path to meaningful employment.

Pictured, from left, are Róisín Sloan, Deputy Director Employability Programmes, Department for Communities, John Moss, South West College, Julie McKeown, Vice Chair of Mid Ulster LMP, David Taylor, South West College, Cllr Córa Corry, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council and Conall Black, Hospitality Student

The Labour Market Partnership is funded by the Department for Communities and allows for collaboration at local and regional levels to support people towards and into work.

The overall goal of the LMP’s Academy is to support local citizens’ participation into employment opportunities and to contribute to Mid Ulster’s economic growth.

Chair of Mid Ulster Council Councillor Córa Corry said: “As lead partner of the Labour Market Partnership, Mid Ulster District Council is delighted to be able to help our Mid Ulster Residents to be given the opportunity to reskill or upskill and to help people find fulfilling work through the Mid Ulster Labour Partnership programme.

“With an ambitious action plan now agreed and funding confirmed by the Department for Communities, the Mid Ulster LMP team is beginning work to better understand local market needs and improve employability outcomes. I am especially delighted to see that these interventions should help people seeking employment and improve economic activity in the Mid Ulster Area.

“There will be a wide range of training courses available across Mid Ulster and we are excited to see what paths to employment and opportunities this investment will create”.

David Taylor from South West College said, “It’s fantastic that SWC can provide these opportunities to residents from the MUDC area. The academies are designed to meet industry needs and to fully support participants to upskill, gain new qualifications and progress into the labour market. A dedicated mentor will be at hand through each participant’s journey on the programme.”

