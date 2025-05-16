Start spreading the news – the wonders of the Causeway Coast have been featured in one of the world’s most prestigious publications.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council officers worked alongside the Brussels Research Group on an article highlighting the Causeway Coast and Glens area within their ‘Spotlight on Northern Ireland’ supplement which was featured within The New York Times.

In the ten-page feature in the April 24 edition, the Council’s Chief Executive David Jackson wrote: “With a strong talent pool, thriving economic ecosystem, and deep historical ties to the United States, the region offers large potential for growth, investment, and international collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our Growth Deal initiative, a range of projects across Causeway Coast and Glens, will further foster ambitions to boost local innovation and competitiveness.”

The Causeway Coast and Glens Council area has been included in a feature in the New York Times. CREDIT CCGBC

Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice Chancellor of Ulster University is quoted in the article saying: “Ulster University’s Coleraine campus is fundamental to Northern Ireland. It enables skills development and contributes to advanced research. It is a hub for innovation, scientific excellence, and driving breakthroughs in biomedical sciences.”

Successful businesses such as Bushmills Irish Whiskey, Terex in Ballymoney and Seating Matters in Limavady are also highlighted in the article as well as the area’s stunning scenery and World Heritage site, the Giant’s Causeway.

The New York Times began publishing in 1851 and currently has 11,000,000 subscribers.