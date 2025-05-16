Start spreading the news - Causeway Coast features in New York Times
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council officers worked alongside the Brussels Research Group on an article highlighting the Causeway Coast and Glens area within their ‘Spotlight on Northern Ireland’ supplement which was featured within The New York Times.
In the ten-page feature in the April 24 edition, the Council’s Chief Executive David Jackson wrote: “With a strong talent pool, thriving economic ecosystem, and deep historical ties to the United States, the region offers large potential for growth, investment, and international collaboration.
"Our Growth Deal initiative, a range of projects across Causeway Coast and Glens, will further foster ambitions to boost local innovation and competitiveness.”
Professor Paul Bartholomew, Vice Chancellor of Ulster University is quoted in the article saying: “Ulster University’s Coleraine campus is fundamental to Northern Ireland. It enables skills development and contributes to advanced research. It is a hub for innovation, scientific excellence, and driving breakthroughs in biomedical sciences.”
Successful businesses such as Bushmills Irish Whiskey, Terex in Ballymoney and Seating Matters in Limavady are also highlighted in the article as well as the area’s stunning scenery and World Heritage site, the Giant’s Causeway.
The New York Times began publishing in 1851 and currently has 11,000,000 subscribers.