Strengthening ties: Trouw Nutrition and AWARE NI partnership supports mental health in farming communities

Trouw Nutrition Northern Ireland is celebrating its ongoing partnership with AWARE NI, the depression charity for Northern Ireland, highlighting the importance of mental health support within farming communities.

The company has been supporting AWARE NI since Summer 2022, raising over £25,000 over that period. Over the next two years, the company has committed to raising further monies, making the 5-year partnership worth £50,000 for AWARE. This is a reflection of the strength of the relationship and the importance placed on supporting positive mental health across Northern Ireland.

Aidan Fisher, Country Manager of Trouw Nutrition Ireland, commented on the charity partnership: "AWARE NI’s work really resonates with our colleagues across Trouw. Many people’s lives are touched by mental health issues, whether through friends, loved ones, or personally. Within our industry, farmers experience higher rates of depression and suicide compared to the general population.

“Following the pressures of the Covid pandemic, stress levels remain high. Through this partnership, we want to show our commitment to investing in the mental health of the next generation of farmers, as well as supporting our own people."

Trouw colleagues and AWARE NI celebrate their ongoing partnership supporting positive mental health across Northern Ireland.

The partnership has already seen colleagues engage in fundraising initiatives, including a Twilight Abseil and the challenge of Giant Steps. Building on this momentum, Trouw Nutrition will host a charity golf day on 2nd October, aiming to raise significant funds towards the £50,000 fundraising target in aid of AWARE’s vital work in the community.

Karen Collins, CEO of AWARE NI added: "We’re very pleased to be working alongside Trouw Nutrition Northern Ireland. Mental ill-health affects 1 in 5 people in Northern Ireland, and for those in farming communities, the pressures can sometimes feel overwhelming. With Trouw’s support, we can reach more people to let them know that help is available.

“Our peer support groups have no waiting lists and offer people a safe space to talk, share experiences, and learn from one another in looking after their wellbeing.

“What makes this partnership special is how personal it feels. Trouw’s colleagues and customers truly appreciate the importance of mental health, and together we can make a real difference for families and communities right across Northern Ireland."