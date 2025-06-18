Strikes at Tata Steel as workers seek pay decency

Workers employed by Tata Steel in Lisburn commenced an initial 48-hour strike at 8am on Wednesday June 18 in their fight for improved pay.

The industrial action follows a 100 per cent ballot for strike action. The majority of the approximately 30 person workforce.

Unite is requiring a pay deal that restores pay differentials which have all but disappeared due to low-pay rates being overtaken by increases to the national minimum wage.

Tata workers employed at its Northern Ireland site in Lisburn are among the lowest paid by the company in the UK. HGV drivers and process and machine operators, who can use cranes onsite, are paid at or just above the national minimum.

Workers and union reps from Tata Steel in Lisburn take to the picket line to demand decent pay. Pic credit: Unite

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It is disgraceful that skilled workers are only paid the minimum wage.

"Tata is a hugely wealthy company that can fully afford to pay its workers fairly.

“In taking this strike action for pay decency, the Tata Steel workers in Lisburn can count on the full backing of Unite.”

The strike will paralyse production of sheet metal and slip coil at the site as well as impacting distribution to consumers in the local economy. If the initial strikes don’t resolve the strike the industrial dispute will further escalate.

Regional officer Joanne McWilliams said: “Tata’s management has brought about this industrial dispute through its longstanding failure to fairly increase pay.

“This strike will shut down production. Tata will very quickly run into difficulties supplying its customers but management can end this strike today if they come forward with a proposal that meets our members’ expectations.”