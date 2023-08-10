Proposals for further phases of a £60 million housing development in Portadown have been submitted to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning department.

Sustar Developments Ltd has announced it has applied for full planning permission for 248 new homes to add to its Bracken development off Lisnisky Lane.

The local developer originally obtained outline planning permission in 2020 and has been developing the land in phases since then with approximately 100 houses already built or currently under construction.

The first phases of this significant housing project have been met with great demand and the developer says there is an extensive list of people waiting on news of the creation of future development phases.

A CGI image of the Bracken development off Lisnisky Lane in Portadown. Picture: Sustar Developments Ltd

On offer is a range of classically designed homes for quality living with a mix of detached, semi-detached and bungalow available, all boasting a high specification of finish and located in a convenient location for travel, schools and amenities.

Michael Hannath, director of Sustar Developments Ltd said: “We are delighted to submit plans for the development of the next phases of our development at Bracken, Lisnisky Lane. An outline planning approval and concept master plan was approved in 2020 and we are now at the stage of working through the detail of the master plan.

“The proposal is for a very high quality development with a creche facility on site. The development has excellent transport, cycle and pedestrian links and a full range of amenities and facilities are within walking distance including a number of local schools, sports facilities, public parks and local convenience stores.

"Demand for new homes in this location remains very healthy. The first phases of this project have been very popular and we have an extensive waiting list of names for our future phases. The scale of this project means a significant boost for the local economy with the total development spend estimated to be in excess of £60m for the entire development.