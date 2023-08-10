Residents of retirement home Stronge Court in Portadown are delighted after a £65k makeover by Clanmill Housing has transformed their home.

Many of the residents put forward their own ideas on how the make over should take place – and now they are all delighted.

-

Staff and residents of Stronge House in Portadown, part of the Clanmill Group, celebrating the refurbishment of their home.

-

One resident, Marjorie Campbell, who has lived at the scheme for 18 years, said: “The sitting room is absolutely stunning and is a great place to gather and catch up with everyone.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sitting room, guest room, kitchen and laundry room at Old Rectory Park along with all the entrances and hallways leading to residents’ apartments have been transformed with the investment. As well as new flooring and painting throughout, there is stylish new furniture, window blinds and soft furnishings.

The focal point of the newly-designed sitting room is the wood-paneled chimney breast. New French doors provide lots of light and ventilation and provide access to the updated patio area with seating and raised planters for residents to enjoy in warmer weather. The sitting room leads onto a modern kitchen with a breakfast bar, while the entrance halls and the family guest room have also had a makeover.

The new sitting room at Stronge Court in Portadown after a £65k makeover by Clanmill Housing Association.

Input from residents was prioritised and they were fully involved at all stages of the transformation. The work, which started in February 2023 was completed within 12 weeks by CTS.

One of the residents of Stronge Court, David Bartholomew, said: “We had an opportunity to put forward our ideas on the refurbishment and I think the work that has been done is amazing. The colour scheme is brilliant, the chairs are so much more comfortable, and the dining table is much better because more people can sit round it. The French doors bring in more light and air, which makes a big difference in warmer weather.”