Sysco Ireland welcome planning approval for new distribution facility at Nutts Corner

Sysco Ireland has warmly welcomed the decision by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee to grant planning permission for a new state-of-the-art distribution facility at Nutts Corner.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:31 BST

The development forms part of a £23m investment by Sysco Ireland in their Northern Ireland operation which it aims to double in the next five years.

When complete the new facility will create 90 additional jobs taking the company’s workforce in Northern Ireland to 230.

Welcoming the decision by the Planning Committee, Mark Lee, CEO of Sysco Ireland said: “We welcome the decision by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Planning Committee to approve the development of our new distribution facility at Nutts Corner. This infrastructure is critical to the company’s growth in Northern Ireland and we are delighted that we can now proceed with the development.

“Nutts Corner represents a strategically important location allowing us excellent connectivity to serve our customers and further grow our business across Northern Ireland, creating 90 new jobs in the process. The company’s decision to invest in this new facility has been driven by strong customer demand and we are excited about what the future holds.”

Planning approval for the project was secured in under four months by planning and development consultants Turley.

Turley, Senior Consultant, Nick Salt added: “It illustrates what can be achieved through close co-operation between the planning authority, applicant and design team.

“As the planning agent we are grateful for the support of the application from the planning committee, local elected representatives, planning officers and the leadership team of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.”

