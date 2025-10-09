Ten entrepreneurs from across Lisburn and Castlereagh battle to make ‘The Ultimate Pitch’

Ten entrepreneurs from across the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area will battle it out to secure ‘The Ultimate Pitch’ on October 22 at Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn.

These shortlisted individuals will prepare to win a £1,000 investment for their business idea to this local heat from the government-backed enterprise support service Go Succeed.

The winner of this local heat will progress to the regional final in November where they’ll be in with the chance to capture another £5,000 for the overall winner.

Finalists in Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council include Paul McCaw of Lewcose which supplies smart lights that show diabetics their blood sugar levels; Andrea Lucas of Hillsborough Garden Sauna; Paula Clarke from Teal Visual which provides sign languages service; and Ben Brackenridge, owner of Outset Fitness.

Cllr Claire Kemp, Chair Regeneration & Growth Committee of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council congratulated those shortlisted. Pic credit: Go Succeed

Others include Elaine Dobson of Aurora Wellness & Beauty; Robert Herdman from corporate training company Next Level Thinking; and Joanne Lynch of YourWellFit which offers employee wellness programmes.

They are joined by Katie Willoughby from ProTech which provides soft skills workshops for tech professionals; Franklin Atamewan who has an idea for a care provider that combines compassion, transparency, community reinvestment, and smart technology; and Timothy Turner, who runs social prescription service The Garden Friend.

Councillor Claire Kemp, Chair Regeneration & Growth Committee of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, said: “The incredible number of entries from across the Lisburn and Castlereagh area illustrates the depth of entrepreneurial talent locally and shows just what an achievement it is to have been shortlisted.

“We wish the very best of luck to all finalists, and to all those entrepreneurs that took the time to enter. The future of our local economy is obviously in very safe hands.”

Heat winners from each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils will progress to The Ultimate Pitch regional final in Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy on November 19.

The overall winner at the regional final will receive the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award, £5,000 investment, and a prize package including a photography session supplied by Brian Thompson Photography, podcast recording session supplied by Attention X Studio NI, membership of Toastmasters, and a media training session supplied by LK Communications.