Terex celebrates 25 years of investment with new headquarters for Powerscreen

This milestone marks a culmination of over £100 million in investment across Northern Ireland since Terex entered the province in 1999, underscoring the company's commitment to the region's economy and its workforce of over 2,000 team members employed locally.

Speaking following a tour of the new facility, Ms O’Neill said: “Your new headquarters are really impressive. It’s a physical demonstration of your success, and a welcome statement of your future ambition.

“Your growth on this site since the original Powerscreen days is a testament to entrepreneurial spirit and resilience. You have been instrumental in growing an engineering cluster here.

Sean Loughran, Powerscreen Business Line Director & General Manager of Terex Dungannon with First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA at the official ribbon cutting ceremony of Powerscreen’s new headquarters. Credit: Submitted

“You have set the standard in terms of quality and product development and you have been pioneers in research, development and innovation.”

Located in Dungannon, the new headquarters for Powerscreen fosters collaboration, innovation, and sustainability. It features a new office space with an open plan layout and informal collaboration areas as well as a modern employee wellness centre.

The unveiling also represents the latest in a series of strategic investments by Terex to modernise its operations, such as the integration of robotic welding and automation systems to enhance efficiency and precision in manufacturing processes. Terex has also prioritised the implementation of advanced technologies and fittings to enhance thermal efficiency and reduce energy consumption, as part of a global sustainability initiative to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.

Dominic Molloy, Chair of Mid Ulster Council, Sean Loughran, Powerscreen Business Line Director & General Manager of Terex Dungannon, First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Francie Molloy, Sinn Fein and Conor Kennedy, Operations Director at Terex Dungannon in front of the MK1, one of Powerscreen's first machines.Credit: Submitted

Also annouced at the opening ceremony, which included representatives from educational, political, business and industry institutions in the area, was the launch of a new electrical apprenticeship programme. The programme offers individuals an opportunity to gain hands-on experience within the industry while studying for an in-demand qualification to opens doors to various career paths, including Electrical/Electronic Design Engineer, Electrical Service Technician, Control Panel Builder, and PLC Automation specialist.