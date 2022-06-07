Terex to invest £9m in Ballymoney site expansion

The worldwide manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant has lodged plans with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for the scheme.
The application is for “Proposed extension to existing premises, involving an extension of an existing industrial building for the assembly of material handling equipment, including installation of new replacement paint line system and associated extension of the service yard and new car park and associated works”.
Terex anticipate that the investment will create aproximately 60 new jobs at Terex Ballymoney, bringing the total number of employees from 260 to 320.