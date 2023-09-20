The Balmoral Show has been awarded ‘Best Festival in Northern Ireland’

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society has announced that the Balmoral Show was recently awarded the accolade of ‘Best Festival in Northern Ireland’ at the Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2023.

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society commented: “The Society is delighted to see the Show continue to be recognised as a fun-filled day out for the whole family, with agriculture at the heart of our busy programme.

"We would like to thank all of the volunteers, staff and sponsors for their hard work and continued support throughout the year - without you, the Show wouldn’t be possible.”

The Balmoral Show celebrates being awarded ‘Best Festival in Northern Ireland’ accolade. Pic credit: Brian Thompson

A Spokesperson for The Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2023 added: “These Awards celebrate the heartbeat of our region's hospitality industry.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and nominees.