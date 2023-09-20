The Balmoral Show has been awarded ‘Best Festival in Northern Ireland’
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rhonda Geary, Operations Director at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society commented: “The Society is delighted to see the Show continue to be recognised as a fun-filled day out for the whole family, with agriculture at the heart of our busy programme.
"We would like to thank all of the volunteers, staff and sponsors for their hard work and continued support throughout the year - without you, the Show wouldn’t be possible.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Spokesperson for The Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2023 added: “These Awards celebrate the heartbeat of our region's hospitality industry.
“We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and nominees.
"Their dedication and hard work have made a significant impact on Northern Ireland's hospitality sector, contributing to its growth and success.”