The Balmoral Show has been awarded ‘Best Festival in Northern Ireland’

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society has announced that the Balmoral Show was recently awarded the accolade of ‘Best Festival in Northern Ireland’ at the Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2023.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:43 BST
Rhonda Geary, Operations Director at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society commented: “The Society is delighted to see the Show continue to be recognised as a fun-filled day out for the whole family, with agriculture at the heart of our busy programme.

"We would like to thank all of the volunteers, staff and sponsors for their hard work and continued support throughout the year - without you, the Show wouldn’t be possible.”

The Balmoral Show celebrates being awarded ‘Best Festival in Northern Ireland’ accolade. Pic credit: Brian ThompsonThe Balmoral Show celebrates being awarded ‘Best Festival in Northern Ireland’ accolade. Pic credit: Brian Thompson
A Spokesperson for The Northern Ireland Hospitality Awards 2023 added: “These Awards celebrate the heartbeat of our region's hospitality industry.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and nominees.

"Their dedication and hard work have made a significant impact on Northern Ireland's hospitality sector, contributing to its growth and success.”

