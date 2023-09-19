Enjoy a spooktacular Halloween for all the family at Hillsborough Castle

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens is gearing up for a spooktacular Halloween this October, with a thrilling after-hours family trail inspired by the Grimm Fairy Tales, as well as its popular annual Scarecrow Parade.

Each evening from Thursday October 26 – Sunday October 29 visitors are invited to step out onto the Halloween trail, where they will encounter chilling characters haunting the 1,000 acre gardens.

Families will have the opportunity to explore the grounds of Hillsborough Castle after dark, where the spirits of characters from the familiar Brothers Grimm Fairy Tales will be brought to life throughout the gardens by local children’s theatre company Cahoots.

As they set out on the trail, visitors will encounter creepy characters throughout the gardens, inspired by Grimm’s Fairy Tales. From wicked witches to cheeky elves, performances along the trail will enthral and delight children of all ages.

There will be plenty of spooky goings-on at Hillsborough Castle this Halloween. Pic credit: Historic Royal Palaces

Visitors will also be treated to a live musical performance by the Musicians of Bremen on the South Lawn, playing a concert of jazzy hits in their new scarecrow forms.

During the day, from September 30 – November 12 visitors to the Walled Garden will find the autumnal produce guarded by a jolly Scarecrow Parade inspired by characters from literature.

These friendly garden hosts have been specially created by children from local schools and community groups, including Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson by Beechlawn School in Hillsborough, and Mary Poppins by The High School Ballynahinch.

Throughout October, autumnal family activities will be taking place each weekend, with plenty for little ones to see and do during their visit. Young visitors are invited to make a crafty scarecrow hat to join in with the parade in the Walled Garden, learn about hibernating hedgehogs, or step out on an autumn storytelling walk through the grounds, all included in general admission.

Stuart Campbell, Public Engagement Manager at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, said, “We can’t wait to welcome families to explore the gardens after hours this Halloween, where they will encounter spooky scenes from the beloved Grimm fairytales.”