The Christmas countdown was on at the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market

Over 5500 marketgoers arrived in Royal Hillsborough on Friday evening (December 8) to enjoy this year’s Christmas Market.

Hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market offered an impressive array of artisan food and drink producers, street food trucks, art, craft and beauty offerings from traders from across the council area and further afield.

Festive flavours and smells took centre stage at the market as the artisan producers in attendance went all out to showcase their seasonal offerings. There was an abundance of choice with local artists and craftspeople showcasing their work making lovely gift options for marketgoers to choose from.

Councillor John Laverty BEM, Chairman of the council’s Regeneration and Growth Committee said: “What a brilliant turnout once again at the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market, despite the weather.

"The local community and others from around Northern Ireland never fail to come out and support the local businesses in Royal Hillsborough and for that we are always so proud and grateful.

"The quality of produce, craft and entertainment at this year’s market was of the highest quality as always and visitors were spoilt for choice with gifting ideas, delicious treats and street food to enjoy.”

1 . Festive fun at the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market Cllr John Laverty BEM with Santa and the Hillsborough Fort Warders Photo: LCCC

2 . Festive fun at the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market Sophia Hillis with Santa Photo: LCCC

3 . Festive fun at the Royal Hillsborough Christmas Market Joanne and David Smith, with daughters Poppy and Willow and baby Zach (in pram) Photo: LCCC