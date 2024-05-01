The Foundry Hotel & Bar Announces Recruitment Drive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of its upcoming opening in June, The Foundry in Hill Street, is excited to announce a major recruitment drive as it seeks to establish its team with 30 new hires across a variety of roles. With a commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences at the new venue, The Foundry is looking for enthusiastic individuals to join its dynamic workforce and contribute to its success.

The ideal candidates will possess a passion for hospitality, excellent communication skills, and a dedication to delivering top-notch service to patrons. Previous experience in the hospitality industry is preferred but not required, as The Foundry is committed to providing comprehensive training to all new hires.

"We are thrilled to announce this recruitment drive as we continue to plan for our upcoming opening The Foundry Hotel & Bar," said Jim Crawford Smyth, General Manager of The Foundry. "Our team will be the heart and soul of our establishment, and we are excited to welcome new members who share our dedication to providing exceptional service and creating memorable experiences for our guests."

In addition to competitive salaries and benefits, employees at The Foundry will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and supportive environment, with ample opportunities for career advancement and professional development.

To apply for a position at The Foundry Hotel & Bar, interested candidates are encouraged to submit their resumes and cover letters to [email protected]. The recruitment process is now underway, and positions will be filled on an ongoing basis.