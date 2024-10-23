The Quirky Cricketer cafe opens its doors at one of Northern Ireland’s oldest cricket clubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new cafe has recently opened its doors at Lisburn Cricket Club in Wallace Park and owner John Foster is delighted to welcome visitors to The Quirky Cricketer.

Based in the clubhouse of one of the oldest cricket clubs in Northern Ireland, The Quirky Cricketer offers a vast array of food, as well as hot drinks, and tasty treats.

"The Indoor Café and Coffee Dock is open every day,” explained John. “The indoor cafe features a diverse menu for breakfast and lunch, with hot meals available from Thursday through Sunday. We're looking forward to serving hot food all week with your support."

The menu has been created by head chef Naoise Nugent, who is certainly no stranger to the kitchen.

The Quirky Cricketer cafe has opened in Lisburn Cricket Club's Wallace Park clubhouse. Pic credit: NIWD

"I started flipping burgers in a food van when I was 15 for events and festivals and then after I had finished school I got involved in hotel work as a chef de partie and breakfast chef.”

Naoise has worked in well established venues, including Top of the Town in Antrim, the Merchant Hotel. and Avoca cafe in Belfast.

"I saw this as an exciting opportunity with a multidisciplinary team, designing and putting a working professional kitchen together from scratch – from menu development to costing and management skills,” she explained.

The team are hoping to launch a student menu from 12pm until 4pm, perfect for students and busy parents alike.

It is hard to beat a fry-up at The Quirky Cricketer. Pic credit: Quirky Cricketer

And if you are visiting the Wallace Park with your furry friends, you will be delighted to learn that the Quirky Cricketer is also dog friendly.

"Bring your well-behaved four-legged friends along,” John continued “We're excited to introduce a special dog menu with treats and puppuccinos, making us a go-to spot for dog owners.”

John is experienced in the food industry, running a successful pizza place in Banbridge, a cafe in Waringstown, and having taken over The Quirky Bird in Moira earlier this year.

Just one of the fantastic meals on the menu at The Quirky Cricketer. Pic credit: Quirky Cricketer

Like The Quirky Bird, The Quirky Cricketer is also a Social Enterprise, and John prides himself on giving back to the community.

"The Quirky Cricketer Cafe is more than just a place to eat,” he added. “We're here to support and engage with our community, providing a friendly space for everyone. Your visit supports our goal to grow and serve you better.”