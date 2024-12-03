The sound of Christmas has officially arrived as Coleraine Christmas Radio goes live, transforming the town centre into a festive wonderland of jingles, joy, and community spirit.

This initiative, a heartwarming project by Coleraine BID, promises to make the town’s shopping streets sing with seasonal cheer, thanks to a carefully curated mix of Christmas music and special messages from local businesses.

From early morning until early evening, shoppers strolling through Coleraine’s streets will be treated to a delightful soundtrack of holiday classics, contemporary hits, and festive favourites, all designed to elevate the shopping experience and spread some holiday magic.

But it’s not just about the music – tucked between the jolly jingles and festive tunes, you’ll hear advertisements that showcase the very best of Coleraine’s town centre businesses.

Coleraine Christmas Radio's Chris Arthur meets The Grinch. CREDIT COLERAINE BID

The festive vibes are managed by Chris Arthur who said: “Coleraine Christmas Radio is about more than just festive tunes. It’s about creating an atmosphere that welcomes shoppers, supports local businesses, and captures the magic of the season. Whether you're popping in for a gift or soaking up the town’s festive ambiance, this is your Christmas soundtrack.”

Jamie Hamill, the Chief Executive Officer of Coleraine BID, added: "This initiative is a fantastic way to support our town centre businesses during the holiday season. Coleraine Christmas Radio not only adds to the charm of the town but also connects our local businesses with shoppers in a unique and memorable way. It’s just one of the many ways Coleraine BID is committed to creating a thriving, vibrant community."