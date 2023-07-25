Bushmills-born Clare Smyth has gained one of the highest accolades in the UK hospitality industry.

Clare was among a number of chefs and restaurants of venues to triumph at the 40th annual CATEY Awards – regarded as the ‘Oscars of the hospitality industry’.

Chef/owner of the Michelin-starred Core by Clare Smyth restaurant in London’s Notting Hill, she won individual Restaurateur of the Year in the coveted and prestigious national awards.

The first British woman to win three Michelin stars, the chef, who grew up on the family farm near Bushmills and gained her first experience as a cook there, opened Core in 2017, having been head chef at the famed Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

Bushmills born chef Clare Smyth. Credit Ben Meadows

Clare has also seen her Core gourmet restaurant receive five AA rosettes for its food and service, and in the past has picked up awards at The Craft Guild of Chefs and the National Restaurant Awards. She’s also been named the World’s Best Female Chef by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Led by Clare, the team of chefs at Core cook with sustainable British produce and offer a tasting menu that starts at an eye-watering £205 - there’s a wine pairing at £135 per person. Dishes include Isle of Harris scallop tartare, roasted cod with Morecambe Bay shrimps, Rhug Estate venison and Smyth’s famous ‘lamb carrot’.

She has also used Northern Ireland foods, such as Abernethy Butter of Dromara, in her outstanding dishes.

Opening her own restaurant was always Clare’s dream. She now also has Oncore, a gourmet restaurant in Sydney, Australia, that has earned her further acclaim.

Bushmills born chef Clare Smyth's Core restaurant. Credit Sam Butler

She has created culinary commissions that have included cooking for royalty in the shape of Prince Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding reception.

Growing up on a farm, Clare has carried potatoes through into one of her gourmet dishes – potato and roe which also features dulse, another local favourite. During school holidays Clare, aged 15, worked regularly a local restaurant, whose chef had worked in Michelin-starred eateries. She also read every cookbook she could find in the area.

A year later, Clare, determined to become a professional chef, left for England to study catering and subsequently learned skills in a number of high-profile restaurants before joining celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. That was back in 2002. She learned about fine dining, how to use ingredients to create original flavours and, perhaps above all, to be a leader in the kitchen.

She was just 28 when Ramsay saw her potential and named her head chef, inheriting Michelin stars and, crucially, the vital job of maintaining them - quite a challenge for a young chef.

“People were saying ‘you’re the first woman in the UK to run a three Michelin-star restaurant’, and I was thinking, ‘yeah, or I could be the first woman to lose three stars’, Clare remembers. While the pressure was intense, Clare retained the all-important stars and has since added other accolades for her creativity. Her next step was to open her own restaurant.

Clare describes Core as “an elegant fine dining restaurant with an emphasis on natural, sustainable food, sourced from the UK’s most dedicated farmers and producers”.