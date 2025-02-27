Tourism & Hospitality SMEs now eligible for Mid South West Net Zero Support

Two further speakers have been announced for next week's SME Big Breakfast Briefing: Reduce Energy Costs with Net Zero Action in Cookstown.

Tourism & Hospitality SMEs from the Mid South West (MSW) Region can now secure funded places to support their journey to Net Zero.

This new opportunity expands the existing MSW Net Zero Transformation Programme, funded by Innovate UK, to help even more businesses reduce carbon emissions, improve sustainability, and future-proof their operations.

Business owners in the sector are invited to attend the SME Big Breakfast Briefing on Thursday (March 6) at the Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown to find out more and sign up.

Mid South West Region Governance Steering Group Chair, Kevin Savage, Ben Craig, CarbonFit, and Abigail McConville, Executive Director at Simplyfruit, launching the SME Big Breakfast Briefing, which is happening at the Glenavon Hotel in Cookstown on March 6.

The programme is open to small and medium enterprises across the three council areas of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Mid Ulster and Fermanagh and Omagh. Remaining funded places are also available for SMEs in the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering; Agri-food and Construction sectors.

BBC’s Louise Cullen is hosting the briefing, which will feature success stories from local businesses who’ve already benefitted from the Net Zero Transformation programme, insights from Eugene Heaney from Invest NI and Edward Kerr from the Department for Economy, as well as a session on how to be the Supplier of Choice in 2025 with contributions from Creagh Concrete Group Sustainability Manager John Kennedy.

There will be breakfast and networking from 9:00am before the event starts at 10:00am.The Carbonfit team will also be on hand to help you sign up and get started.

Annemarie Roddy, Associate Director of Carbonfit, said: “SMEs participating in the MSW Net Zero programme have discovered practical ways to cut energy bills by 10-20%, helping to offset the impact of recent energy price increases. By taking action now, businesses can enhance efficiency, reduce their carbon footprint, and stay competitive in a changing market."

Chair of the MSW Region Governance Steering Group, Kevin Savage said: “We know there are ever increasing demands on small and medium business owners struggling with rising costs. This programme takes away a lot of the hassle by showing you how to make more sustainable choices, helping to lower costs while also giving you a strategic edge in securing contracts.

“I would urge any local business owner operating in one of the target sectors to attend this briefing and secure one of the funded places available here