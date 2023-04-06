Traders Market would breathe new life into Dromore, says Alliance election candidate

Alliance Lagan River councillor, Jessica Johnston, has said a traders market in the town centre of Dromore would breathe new life to a once thriving market town.

The proposal for the market is being investigated by the Economic Development Department of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council. A Markets Strategy Consultation was carried out earlier this year to give residents an opportunity to have their views heard.

Ms Johnston said, "Delivery of the proposed traders market in Dromore would bring great economic and social benefits for this area.“Dromore has a rich heritage as a market town. The focal building in Dromore centre is the beautiful Market House which is now home to the Town Hall and Library.

Alliance Lagan River councillor, Jessica Johnston calls for the return of a market in Dromore

“Bringing back the market would not only pay homage to the town’s deep-rooted market history, but would bring a wave of benefits to local businesses and shoppers alike.

