State-of-the-art pitch and tennis courts replacement now complete at Ferris Park

A significant investment in Dromore that will benefit the whole community has just been completed, with the replacement of the synthetic pitch and tennis courts at Ferris Park.

The project was undertaken by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council in partnership with the Education Authority.

The upgrading project has ensured that this important asset in Dromore is now ready to be used by the whole community and offers an excellent space where people can be active and enjoy exercise, whether in competitive sports or other leisure activities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dromore High School, Dromore Ladies Hockey Club, and a variety of other local clubs will be able to use the space and take advantage of the brand new, state-of-the-art facilities. In particular, the school will also be able to ensure they meet the physical educational needs of pupils as well as providing extra-curricular activities.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Councillor Paul Greenfield is joined by Roger Wilson, CEO Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and Sorcha Mullholland, Education Authority Locality Manager for South West to inspect the new facilities at Ferris Park, Dromore.

“We are absolutely delighted to officially open the brand new, upgraded facilities at Ferris Park,” commented Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Set in the heart of Dromore, the replacement of the synthetic pitch and the tennis courts will play a huge part in encouraging the local community to get outside and get involved in physical activity in these fantastic open spaces. And, as we come into late Spring and then Summer, the timing couldn’t be better! We hope that all residents, local clubs and the school will take great advantage of this facility now on their doorstep.”

Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who attended the opening of the new facility, said: "I was delighted to attend the official reopening of the hockey pitch at Ferris Park in Dromore with the Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield and colleagues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The resurfacing of the pitch represents a significant investment by Armagh City, Banbridge, and Craigavon Borough Council and is timely given the promotion of the Dromore Hockey Club first team to the Senior League.

"This facility is used by hundreds of local people every week as well as students at Dromore High School.