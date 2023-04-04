£20 million funding approved to make Royal Hillsborough a 'world class heritage attraction'

A successful multi-million funding bid will help make Royal Hillsborough a ‘world-class heritage attraction’ according to the local council.

Funding of £20 million has now received final approval to develop Royal Hillsborough through the Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD) programme of investment.

The estimated cost of the landmark ‘Destination Royal Hillsborough’ project is £25.975 million. The aim is to create a ‘whole village heritage tourism experience’ and help drive forward Tourism NI’s goal of encouraging more ‘out of state’ visitors to Northern Ireland. Work is due to begin in January 2024, with a planned completion date of September 2027.

In addition to the £20 million from BRCD, additional investment will be provided by the other two partners in the project - Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, contributing £4.25 million and Historic Royal Palaces (HRP), providing £1.725 million.

Recognising the successful multi-million Belfast Region City Deal funding bid for 'Destination Royal Hillsborough' are: (Front l-r): Councillor Uel Mackin, BRCD Council Panel member; Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Development Committee Chairman; Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson; Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle & Gardens and Alderman Michael Henderson MBE, BRCD Council Panel member. (back left): Councillor Caleb McCready; Carole Long, Tourism Northern Ireland; Alderman Jim Dillon MBE; Penny Scott, Honorary Treasurer of St Malachy's Parish Church and Donal Rogan, Director of Service Transformation. (back right) Claire Butler, In Klover; Alderman Owen Gawith; Dawn Mitchell, Hillsborough Development Committee Chair; Yvonne Burke, Regeneration & Infrastructure Manager and Emron Irwin, Chairperson of the Hillsborough Village Centre Committee.

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor Scott Carson said: “Destination Royal Hillsborough will include a major public realm scheme to improve connections and access to the castle, forest and fort. Additional parking infrastructure will also be developed to accommodate increased visitor numbers and traffic.

“Other aspects of the project include plans to transform the courthouse into a heritage and conference centre and the fort into a landmark arts and events venue. There are plans in place for a social enterprise café to cater for visitors to Hillsborough Forest.”

Since Hillsborough achieved Royal status in October 2021, 10 businesses have either opened their doors to the public or expanded – and there are more new investments pending. As well as boutique guest accommodation with 12 suites, there is also a quality offering of eateries, bakeries, coffee shops and other retail outlets throughout the village.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, the council’s Development Committee Chairman said: “Engagement with the local business, voluntary and residential community has contributed significantly to the success of this bid. The needs of the residents are important to us.

“By continuing to work in partnership we will help ensure a safer village for you. We also want to stimulate opportunities for private investment in Royal Hillsborough as the village continues to grow in all business sectors. Royal Hillsborough continues on a fantastic journey and is fast becoming a jewel in the crown for Northern Ireland tourism.”

Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle & Gardens added: “Historic Royal Palaces has already shown belief and commitment in the tourism potential of Destination Royal Hillsborough with our initial investment of £25 million in the castle and garden estate.

"We now hope to build on this and, working alongside our partners in the council, make the picturesque village of Royal Hillsborough a powerful cultural heritage destination that will drive forward tourism in Northern Ireland and be a place of inspiration and learning for all.”

Welcoming the funding approval, David Roberts, Director of Strategic Development at Tourism NI said: “This is an important milestone for the Destination Royal Hillsborough project. It enables Council and Historic Royal Palaces to move the ambitious project to the next phase of delivery.