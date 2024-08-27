Turf-cutting event marks Henry Brothers start on site for new Belper health centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Magherafelt-based contractor Henry Brothers Construction and Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust have jointly held a turf-cutting ceremony to mark the start of work getting underway on site for a new Belper health centre.

The event marks a key stage in the development of the new £15m hub for community health services in the Derbyshire town.

It was attended by representatives from Henry Brothers and the Trust, including Trust chief executive Tracy Allen, who carried out the honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Back in 2017 we first started talking publicly about the need for new community health facilities for Belper and it’s been a long and eventful seven years to reach this point, involving several changes of plan and a pandemic which put everything on hold. So, to be able to put the first ceremonial spade in the ground to start construction is a really fantastic moment. It’s a tribute to the many people who have helped us reach this point. I can’t wait to see the architect’s plans come off the page as the building takes shape and becomes a purpose-designed environment for local people to receive a range of community health services for years to come.”

Pictured from left are John Sowter, Design and Planning Director at Henry Brothers Construction, Tracy Allen, Chief Executive, Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, Jim Austin, Executive Director, Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, and Robert Mason, Project Manager at Henry Brothers Construction. Credit: Supplied

The modern facilities – designed to have high environmental credentials to ensure long-term sustainability – are being built on the site of the former Belper Clinic, as part of the Babington Hospital site on Derby Road, Belper.

Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust recently commissioned Midlands-based contractor Henry Brothers to deliver the new building over a planned construction phase of 66 weeks. It is being delivered through the Pagabo Major Works Framework.

John Sowter, design and planning director at Henry Brothers Construction, said: “We are very pleased to have started work on site, marking a key milestone in the mission to providenew, state-of-the-art community health services in Belper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an honour to host members of the Trust who have been pivotal in developing this scheme to an official turf-cutting ceremony and we are looking forward to delivering these new NHS facilities for the community of Belper.”

The new health centre will include environmentally sustainable features such as photo-voltaic panels on the roof to harness the power of the sun, with pledges to use local and recycled material from demolished buildings in the build where possible, along with timber from certified sources. It is being built to BREEAM excellent standards to ensure long-term sustainability.

The health hub will feature 15 consulting rooms, six treatment rooms, a health education group room and other facilities, and will provide a range of services including community nursing, midwifery clinics, podiatry services, speech and language therapy, physiotherapy, continence advisory service, wound care and phlebotomy.

Designed by architects Race Cottam Associates, it will accommodate all existing outpatient and clinical services provided at Babington Hospital. Other members of the construction team alongside Henry Brothers include project manager Capita, civil and structural engineer Eastwood Consulting Engineers, and mechanical and electrical engineers EP Consulting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Henry Group, which comprises a number of manufacturing and construction sector companies, ranging from external construction through to interiors fit-out. In partnership with clients, it has a proven track record in education, defence, accommodation, commercial, industrial, transport and healthcare sectors.