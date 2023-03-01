Two Dromore businesses join forces for a special pop-up event this weekend

Dromore jeweller Melanie Bond and local restaurant Barrel and Bean have joined forces to bring a very special pop-up event to the town on Saturday March 4.

The popular restaurant in Church Street in Dromore has invited jeweller Melanie Bond to host a pop-up shop so that customers and shop and dine at the same time.

“I currently work out of my appointment-only studio/ boutique but on Saturday I am giving you the chance to pop in and browse my full range of products right in the heart of Dromore,” explained Melanie.

"I am popping up in the downstairs space at Barrel & Bean coffee shop – my favourite place for coffee! While there visitors can grab some breakfast, lunch or even a coffee/ ice-cream.”

Join Melanie Bond for her pop-up shop event at Barrel and Bean in Dromore on Saturday March 4

As well as showing off her own handmade jewellery, Melanie also stocks a vast array of accessories. “I have been on two buying trips to London already this year and am fully stocked with some very exciting new products,” she revealed. "These are in addition to my handmade jewellery collection, which includes ‘Wearable Truth’.”

Melanie has also created some ‘Happy Boxes’ which will make perfect gifts for Mother’s Day. “These are beautifully wrapped gift boxes containing co-ordinating accessory sets, including scarves, earrings, necklaces, purses, small crossbody bags, make-up bags etc,” she explained.

Melanie is looking forward to meeting her customers in person at this special one day only event. “This is a first for me: my pop up boutique in my local coffee shop, and I am very excited,” she said. “This is really the perfect combination for me - fashion, shopping and coffee!

One of Melanie Bond's 'Happy Boxes' could bring a smile to your mum's face this Mother's Day

"I would love to see some of my regular customers call in to say hello and also welcome some new faces, so they can see what Melanie Bond Boutique is all about.

"I am very grateful to Jamie McCutcheon of Barrel & Bean for having me. He does so much for local businesses and is the driving force in Dromore for encouraging us all to work together.”

Melanie is also offering her subscribers a free cuppa if they subscribe to her email list before Saturday. “A wee treat for my valued customers without whom there would be no Melanie Bond Boutique,” she added.

Sign up to the mailing list online at www.melaniebond.co.uk

Dromore jeweller Melanie Bond with her mum Rose Sambrook on a recent buying trip to London