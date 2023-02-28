Put your green fingers to good use this weekend at these free Dobbies workshops

On Sunday March 5, Dobbies will host a free session for its Little Seedlings Club in its Lisburn store. Children aged 4 to 10 will learn how to grow Sunflowers, to inject some sunshine into gardens this spring.

Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ Partnership and Events Manager said: "Our Little Seedling Club is really popular as we strive to inspire and encourage young people and families in Lisburn to enjoy gardening, no matter the space they have. Sunflowers are fantastic for city, coastal and cottage gardens, ideal for beds, borders and pots, making them great for all.

"We’ll be encouraging our club members to measure their Sunflowers as they grow and keep their fellow Little Seedlings updated each month!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advance booking is required to secure a free spot at Dobbies’ March Little Seedlings Club session. For more information on how children can participate visit, events.dobbies.com

Most Popular

Join Dobbies Little Seedlings Club on March 5

Dobbies is also hosting a free Grow How session in its Lisburn store to help people prepare for bumper crops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking place on Saturday March 4 at 10:30am, this interactive session has been carefully designed for gardeners of all skill levels, from beginners to experts. Dobbies’ horticultural experts will demonstrate the best way of growing bumper crops, focusing on tomatoes and hearty vegetables.

Participants in Lisburn will learn how to identify and select the appropriate plant variety, as well as how to prepare them for sowing. They'll also learn about the best time of year to plant fruit and vegetables, the correct tools to use, and how to nurture the plants from seedlings right the way through to the harvest.

Advertisement

Advertisement