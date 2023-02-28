With less than 11 weeks to go until the 154th Balmoral Show gets underway, Ulster Bank has announced it will once again back Northern Ireland’s leading agricultural showcase, returning as the principal sponsor for 2023.

2023 will mark the 14th year for Ulster Bank at the helm of the event which will come to life at Balmoral Park, Lisburn from May 10-13, offering a celebration of the very best in food, farming, and rural life.

Visitors can expect the usual mix of live music, shopping opportunities, and the chance to sample some of the region’s finest food and drink over a jam-packed four days.

As always, agricultural and livestock displays will take centre stage with world-class livestock displays, shearing spectacles, equestrian competitions, machinery exhibits and rural demonstrations.

Ulster Bank’s Senior Agricultural Manager, Cormac McKervey; RUAS Operations Director, Rhonda Geary and Ulster Bank’s Head of NI, Mark Crimmins gathered recently at Balmoral Park to announce that Ulster Bank will return as the principal sponsor of the 2023 Balmoral Show.

Rhonda Geary, Operations Director with RUAS said, “With less than three months to go until we open the gates to the 154th Balmoral Show, plans are well underway to build on the success of last year and grow the event even further.

“In 2022, we had over 100,00 visitors attend the show from all over Northern Ireland and beyond and we are confident that this year’s programme will attract an even bigger audience across the four days with so much to see and do for families, foodies, and farmers alike.

“With the support of our partners in Ulster Bank, we are focusing heavily on making this year’s Balmoral Show the most sustainable event to date and are looking forward to showcasing all of our enhanced environmental features as the agrifood industry comes together to support this mission.”

Cormac McKervey, Senior Agriculture Manager with Ulster Bank, said: “The Balmoral Show is the biggest event in the local agri calendar, and it is as important as ever that we come together as an industry to celebrate and recognise the enormous contribution this sector makes to the local economy.

“Ulster Bank has been principal sponsor of the Balmoral Show since 2009 and while there has been lots of changes to the show and the industry during this time, our message to farmers has remained the same. We want to support our local agri sector and have the tools and expertise required to champion this potential.”