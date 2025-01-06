Tyrone roof window manufacturer's new distribution hub driving growth across Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading roof window manufacturer’s new distribution hub in Cookstown, is driving growth across both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, helping to fulfil increased orders and support the needs of builders and merchants.

Keylite Roof Windows’ new facility marks a significant investment in the Irish market. It has enabled the company to meet rising demand for its roof windows and loft ladders while driving sustained growth across the region.

Now, Keylite’s extensive sales team is well-positioned to provide quicker delivery and stronger support to builders and merchants throughout both regions.

Robert Lee, Regional Sales Director at Keylite, said: “Ensuring our customers have seamless access to our products is a top priority. With ample stock at our dedicated Cookstown distribution hub, we are well-equipped to meet the needs of builders and merchants across NI and ROI.

Keylite’s new distribution hub in Cookstown. Credit: Supplied

“In response to growing sales and demand, we have invested heavily in the Irish market to guarantee stock availability and swifter delivery times. We have also expanded our team with two new Area Sales Managers over the past 12 months. Supported by our experienced technical team, they have been actively engaging with merchants and builders across Ireland.

“At Keylite, we are committed to designing products that contribute to the perfect indoor environment – and those products are ready and waiting at our Cookstown distribution hub.”

Renowned for its award-winning innovation, Keylite provides a comprehensive range of roof windows, blinds, timber loft ladders, flashings, electric operation kits, and accessories.