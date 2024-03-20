Tyrone security business RE:SURE reveals major growth plans at its Cookstown headquarters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RE:SURE is supporting its expansion and sales growth in the redevelopment of its head office in the Kilcronagh Business Park and creating an additional 10 new jobs.

The firm has revolutionised the CCTV/security industry across the UK and Ireland through its ‘intelligent’ real-time monitoring service, which provides round-the-clock scrutiny of businesses, retailers, employees, private residences and individuals of high net worth.

The unique service is considered to be a more effective and highly cost-efficient alternative to having a full team of security guards on site on a 24/7 basis.

Jaxon Rosborough (l), managing director and Gary Millar, sales director of RE:SURE

Unlike other security businesses which operate on a ‘record and refer’ basis, RE:SURE offers a ‘detect and prevent’ model.

In 2023 alone this resulted in over 10,000 interventions thus preventing crime, theft or damage occurring in the first place.

Jason Rosborough, the managing director, explains RE:SURE’s rapid growth rate: “Crime and security management have, and always will be problems for business and the wider economy. As crime becomes more sophisticated, so too must the response to tackling it.

“While CCTV is part of the solution, we’ve taken the concept to the next level by combining the latest monitoring technology, backed by our highly skilled team to detect and prevent crime from occurring in the first place.

“We’ve enjoyed great success to date and now need to scale the business to the next level, expanding our offering to different sectors and market segments via our trusted and accredited install partners. This creates excellent opportunities for those who want to be part of a dynamic business which is offering a futuristic solution to a centuries old problem.”

Acquired by the Fortus Group in 2020, RE:SURE works through accredited installation partners to service both the public and private sectors. The company’s sales have trebled over the last three years, with customers including national brands and critical infrastructure.