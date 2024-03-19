Aircoach boost for Mid Ulster passengers as it announces new Maghera stop on 705X route

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company also announced it is boosting its direct services between Belfast City Centre and Dublin Airport and City each day. The company will run an additional eight express services on the 705X route from Sunday, March 24.

The enhanced connectivity means Aircoach now offers the most services of any coach operator between Dublin and Belfast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s good news for passengers across Mid Ulster, as passengers will now be able to board coaches on the 705X route opposite the Maghera Park and Ride facility on the Glenshane Road for direct onward travel to Belfast International Airport, Dublin Airport, and Dublin’s O’Connell Street. Passengers will also be able to disembark the 705X service at Maghera Park and Ride.

Pictured is Kim Swan, Managing Director, Aircoach. Credit: Submitted

Speaking about the introduction of the new services, Kim Swan, Managing Director of Aircoach, said: “Aircoach is committed to ensuring connectivity for local people and visitors across this island by providing reliable, convenient, and cost-effective public transport options.

"The introduction of these additional services between Belfast and Dublin means we are enhancing that vital connectivity and choice for passengers and that Aircoach is now providing the widest array of vital services between these two key cities and their airports. Advance booking for the new services is now open online at www.aircoach.ie and on the Aircoach app.