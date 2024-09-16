Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recycling business from Co Tyrone has secured multimillion-pound contracts to export recycling machinery to Saudi Arabia with the support of UK Government department UK Export Finance.

Kiverco is a family-owned business designs and delivers recycling plants that process, separate and recover waste in a range of sectors. Its UK-designed technology helps clients deal more sustainably with construction waste, dry mixed recyclables, municipal solid waste and much more.

A £350k export insurance package from UK Export Finance means that they can now deliver major new contracts in Saudi Arabia, boosting revenue and supporting 100 local jobs. With over 300 recycling plants in the UK and over 400 sites globally – across Europe, the US, Australia, New Zealand, and Middle East – Kiverco has seen high demand from the waste sector in Saudi Arabia.

UKEF’s support will help the Dungannon-based recycling plant to build close commercial relationships in Saudi Arabia, opening up lucrative opportunities as the Kingdom commits to more sustainable practices as they deliver huge levels of infrastructure investment.

Pictured, from left, Aiden McKiver (Founder of Kiverco), Glen McMahon (Head of Technology and Advanced Manufacturing at Department of Business and Trade [DBT]), Liz McCrory (Senior Export Finance Manager at UK Export Finance), and Gabriel O’Keefe (Kiverco Regional Manager and DBT export champion). Credit: Supplied

Elizabeth McCrory MBE, Export Finance Manager (Northern Ireland) for UK Export Finance, said: “Our export insurance offer can make a big difference to businesses looking to deliver ambitious overseas contracts – it offers a level of assurance that can help exporters to focus on delivering extraordinary work which grows their business. Kiverco is a great example of a company realising its potential through international trade: the kind of company which will be key in the UK’s efforts to promote sustainable exports that help our economy grow more and waste less.”

John Irwin, Managing Director at Kiverco, said: “Kiverco has been delivering innovative, bespoke recycling plant for over 30 years and is UK market leader in the C&D sector. The Kiverco brand promises recycling plant that delivers high levels of material separation purity, uptime and a long productive life.

“Kiverco growth strategy will only be delivered by expanding export markets. Partnering with UK Export Finance has already proven to be extremely beneficial in helping secure orders and Kiverco will continue to take advantage of the wide range of support available from UKEF to facilitate continued export growth.”