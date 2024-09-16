Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SONI (System Operator for Northern Ireland), has this week launched its public consultation for the Tamnamore – Drumnakelly Project.

The Tamnamore – Drumnakelly Project will upgrade the existing circuit between Tamnamore and Drumnakelly substations, increasing the capacity and efficiency of the grid in the local area. At present the grid is congested which means all of the electricity generated is not able to be transferred to where it is needed. This project will allow us to use more of the renewable energy which is available – supporting the delivery of Northern Ireland’s climate change targets.

To provide local communities and businesses with the opportunity to speak with members of the project team and provide feedback on the project, a public drop-in session will take place later this month. The details of this drop-in session are as follows: pm - 8pm, Thursday, September 26: The Junction, 12 Beechvalley Way, Dungannon, BT70 1BS.

For those unable to attend this session, you can see more information about the project and provide feedback by visiting SONI’s online Consultation Portal: consult.soni.ltd.uk

Welcoming the launch of the consultation, SONI Project Manager, Jonathan Jamieson said: “At SONI, we are keen to engage with those who live and work in the communities where we are undertaking projects. We aim to make grid development a collaborative process and are keen to gain feedback and insights from local businesses and communities throughout the duration of this consultation process.

“We would encourage people to participate in our public consultation over the coming weeks to ensure we are able to gain as much feedback as possible to help shape our plans for the project.”