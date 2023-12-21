Register
Union delegation meets with DUP Leader during Lisburn workers strike

NIPSA General Secretary Carmel Gates, together with a delegation of NIPSA health workers involved in this week’s BSO Warehouse strike, met with DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at his constituency office in Lisburn.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:18 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 16:18 GMT
The delegation included health service workers from the BSO Lissue site, within Sir Jeffrey’s own Lagan Valley Constituency, who are striking as part of the long running public service pay dispute.

Ms Gates described the meeting as “productive”.

She said: “Sir Jeffrey had agreed to meet again with NIPSA following the all-party talks with the Secretary of State.

"He listened to our members concerns around historic low pay and underfunding within the health service and wider public services.

"He reiterated that he understands that urgency is needed to settle the public sector pay dispute and is working towards this.

“NIPSA will continue to engage with the DUP, as we have done with all the political parties, to get a resolution for our members.”

