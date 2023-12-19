NIPSA members who work in Business Services Organisation (BSO) in Health Social Care in Lisburn have taken to the picket line.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The week-long strike action, which began on Monday December 18, is part of longer running industrial action.

There are picket lines at BSO Warehouse, Lissue Industrial Estate in Lisburn, as well as BSO Warehouse, 77 Boucher Crescent, Belfast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be a protest at The Secretary of State’s Office, Erskine House, Chichester Street in Belfast.

NIPSA members take to the picket line at BSO in Lissue Industrial Estate in Lisburn. Pic credit: NIPSA

Approximately 50 NIPSA members in BSO warehouse operations within the Procurement and Logistics Service (PaLS), the lowest paid workers in the health service, will walk out in response the long running dispute over low pay and safe staffing.

NIPSA Deputy General Secretary Patrick Mulholland said “These workers have had enough.

"The Secretary of State has failed to address the immediate need for a real and meaningful pay rise for these low paid workers and workers across all our public services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They cannot hold on while talks continue with no end in sight. Future promises will not pay their immediate bills.

NIPSA members take to the picket line at BSO in Lissue Industrial Estate in Lisburn. Pic credit: NIPSA

“There is a real and growing concern that health service pay and staffing has been pushed down the political agenda.

"Our members are determined to send a clear message that we will not accept becoming a causality in the NI political talks.

"These workers have courageously chosen to take strike action due to the complete failure to address their needs and the long running dispute over pay and working conditions in the NHS.