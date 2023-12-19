Register
Customer care calls to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council skyrocket

Ratepayers’ concerns over bin collections have seen customer care calls rocket at a Northern Ireland council.
By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 19th Dec 2023, 10:20 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 10:20 GMT
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) witnessed an increase from 926 customer calls to 1,501 in its latest quarterly statistics (July 1 - September 30, 2023).

The governance and audit report, shows the vast majority of calls, 1,306, were to ‘Waste Management and Operational Services’ with the most queries raised over “missed bins/damaged bins and bins going missing”.

However, there was a decrease in overall “complaints” of 21, from 233 down to 212 and an increase in eight “compliments” from 42 up to 50.

Residents raise concerns over bin collections to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. Picture: Jessica Black
Residents raise concerns over bin collections to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. Picture: Jessica Black
A council officer said: “Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council aims to provide an effective and efficient service to all its ratepayers and customers.“If on occasions, the service is not as our customers would expect, the council would like to know about it.“Compliments and complaints are captured on the council’s Customer Care System and complaints are dealt with through the council’s complaints handling procedure.”

