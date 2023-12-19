Ratepayers’ concerns over bin collections have seen customer care calls rocket at a Northern Ireland council.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) witnessed an increase from 926 customer calls to 1,501 in its latest quarterly statistics (July 1 - September 30, 2023).

The governance and audit report, shows the vast majority of calls, 1,306, were to ‘Waste Management and Operational Services’ with the most queries raised over “missed bins/damaged bins and bins going missing”.

However, there was a decrease in overall “complaints” of 21, from 233 down to 212 and an increase in eight “compliments” from 42 up to 50.

Residents raise concerns over bin collections to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. Picture: Jessica Black