A Coleraine unsung hero was celebrated at a special event held by Boost Drinks in his honour and to celebrate the drinks company’s 20th birthday.

Simon Gray, Boost, local retail hero Darren McCreadie, McCreadie's, Coleraine, and Gareth Hardy, Hardy Distribution. Credit Phil Magowan

Ten unsung heroes from all over Northern Ireland were clearly overwhelmed to receive their well-deserved award, explained Francine Matthews, Brand Manager, Boost Drinks.

Coleraine’s Darren McCreadie from McCreadie’s on the Daneshill Road in Ballysally was named as a Local Shop Hero.

The store owner, Darren McCreadie, and his team were nominated as they go the extra mile for their customers. The nominator said: “My 89-year-old mother uses the store daily and nothing is too much trouble for Darren and his staff; they are so patient with her even when she forgets her pin number.

McCreadie's, Daneshill Road, Coleraine. Credit Google Maps

"Darren discreetly helps out people in the local area and he doesn’t ask for any recognition. He donated 300 presents to ensure that local children had a gift at Christmas. The store is a vital resource for local people and their dedication helps to make Ballysally a better place to be.”

Darren said: “When I found out that our store was a winner I was so shocked. To know that someone took the time to get in touch with Boost Drinks about us is very touching. We love what we do and I think when people visit our store they feel that.”

The Boost Drinks Local Retail Heroes, who each won a slimline fridge and Boost stock, are Kearney’s in Randalstown, ViVO Essentials in Greenisland, Nearby in Kircubbin, McCreadie’s in Coleraine and The Gem in west Belfast, who were each lauded for their dedication to local charities, commitment to their customers and for going above and beyond to serve their communities.

