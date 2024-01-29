‘Viberoptix must retain as many staff as possible’ says Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon
and live on Freeview channel 276
At least 100 jobs could be at risk after Viberoptix - a partner of broadband firm Fibrus - announced that it will begin a 90-day redundancy consultation with staff.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The local Sinn Féin representative, Ms Dillon said: “The roll out of Project Stratum has dramatically changed the broadband connectivity of the rural community and the workforce of Viberoptix were central to the delivery of that.
“As that funded contract comes to an end it is important the company looks at how the workforce can be engaged in other roles within the company.
“The recent storms have caused significant damage to electricity and telephone/broadband lines. It is vital that the company can respond to such events without delays for customers."