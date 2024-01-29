‘Viberoptix must retain as many staff as possible’ says Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At least 100 jobs could be at risk after Viberoptix - a partner of broadband firm Fibrus - announced that it will begin a 90-day redundancy consultation with staff.

Viberoptix employs 570 people in Northern Ireland and in the North of England.

At least 100 jobs could be at risk Coalisland-based Viberoptix. Credit: Goolge Maps

The local Sinn Féin representative, Ms Dillon said: “The roll out of Project Stratum has dramatically changed the broadband connectivity of the rural community and the workforce of Viberoptix were central to the delivery of that.

“As that funded contract comes to an end it is important the company looks at how the workforce can be engaged in other roles within the company.