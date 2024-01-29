Register
BREAKING

‘Viberoptix must retain as many staff as possible’ says Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon

Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon has said it is essential that Coalisland-based fibre network company Viberoptix "fully and constructively" engages with its workforce in any potential redundancy negotiations.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At least 100 jobs could be at risk after Viberoptix - a partner of broadband firm Fibrus - announced that it will begin a 90-day redundancy consultation with staff.

Viberoptix employs 570 people in Northern Ireland and in the North of England.

Read More
Gaza: St Patrick's Day 'Biden boycott' motion defeated by Mid Ulster Council vot...
At least 100 jobs could be at risk Coalisland-based Viberoptix. Credit: Goolge MapsAt least 100 jobs could be at risk Coalisland-based Viberoptix. Credit: Goolge Maps
At least 100 jobs could be at risk Coalisland-based Viberoptix. Credit: Goolge Maps
Most Popular

The local Sinn Féin representative, Ms Dillon said: “The roll out of Project Stratum has dramatically changed the broadband connectivity of the rural community and the workforce of Viberoptix were central to the delivery of that.

“As that funded contract comes to an end it is important the company looks at how the workforce can be engaged in other roles within the company.

“The recent storms have caused significant damage to electricity and telephone/broadband lines. It is vital that the company can respond to such events without delays for customers."

Related topics:Sinn FeinCoalislandNorthEnglandNorthern Ireland