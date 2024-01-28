Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The all-Ireland boycott plea, tabled by Councillor Dan Kerr (Independent, Torrent DEA), was debated at length at Mid Ulster District Council’s January meeting.

The text of the notice of motion was: “That this Council calls on all politicians in Ireland to boycott the White House St. Patrick’s Day celebrations hosted by Joe Biden and the American administration, due to his / its culpability in the genocide happening in Palestine, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank.”

The motion was seconded by Councillor Barry Monteith (Independent, Dungannon DEA).

US President Joe Biden speaking at an official banquet dinner at Dublin Castle on April 13, 2023. The President travelled to Northern Ireland and Ireland to explore his family's Irish heritage and mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Picture:Julien Behal / Irish Government via Getty Images.

Addressing his council colleagues, Cllr Kerr explained why he felt so strongly on the issue.

“As we enter this week we now have over 20,000 dead, many of them being innocent women and children,” he said. “The assault on Gaza has not lessened whatsoever. Millions upon millions of people protest weekly to denounce the Zionist state.

“South Africa, a country that knows all about colonialism and apartheid, has recently referred the Zionist terrorist state to the International Criminal Court for crimes of genocide.

“This motion tonight is about Joe Biden – or ‘Genocide Joe’ – and the American administration [who have been providing] the Zionist army this last 10 years with over 38 billion dollars’ worth of military aid, so it’s fair to say the military hardware which has massacred is most likely from the US administration or military.

Councillor Dan Kerr. Picture: Mid Ulster DC

“[Without it] Israel would be unable to attack, bomb, injure, murder Palestinians, Syrians and Lebanese.

“Joe Biden and previous Presidents are equally culpable for the atrocities happening in Gaza.

“Traditionally, Irish nationalist political figures go to America and share pleasantries with the White House.

“Joe Biden claims ancestral links to County Mayo. Well, the Irish people are outraged, angry for what is happening in Palestine.

Councillor Meta Graham. Picture: Mid Ulster DC

“This motion is calling on Irish politicians across Ireland to boycott the St Patrick’s Day events.

“Don’t legitimise the atrocities committed by Biden and the Israel army, propped up by the Americans. To do so, you might as well shake hands with Hitler himself. Stand up for Palestinians and boycott the White House on St. Patrick’s Day.”

Councillor Wesley Brown (DUP, Magherafelt DEA) reacted very strongly to Cllr Kerr’s motion, stating: “We as a party will treat the motion with contempt and we will be voting against it.”

Council vice-chair, Councillor Meta Graham (UUP, Clogher Valley) viewed the motion as a PR stunt, saying: “Once again, we have a motion that is more a headline grabber than something that affects the people of the district.

Councillor Malachy Quinn. Picture: Mid Ulster DC

“No one can but be moved by the plight of innocent civilians, and in particular children, caught up in this conflict, and no one wants to see this going on any longer than is necessary.

“This can only happen with the release of the Israeli hostages and a sustainable ceasefire to allow peace talks to begin.

“It will come as no surprise that my party will be voting against the motion.”

Councillor Cathal Mallaghan (Sinn Féin, Cookstown DEA) argued that Ireland’s special bond with Irish America and successive US administrations should not be jeopardised,

“Sinn Féin have a very proud record of solidarity with the people of Palestine, and of defending international law and the UN Charter.

“We are very proud of the Palestinian ambassador [who] delivered a keynote speech at our Ard Fheis in Athlone last year,” said Cllr Mallaghan.

Councillor Cathal Mallaghan. Picture: Mid Ulster DC

“Since the most recent intensification of the conflict, and particularly the devastating and brutal Israeli assault in Gaza, Sinn Féin played a key role, a leading role in ensuring a strong Irish and international response.

“We helped ensure the Dáil became one of the first Parliaments in the world to demand a ceasefire.

“We have pressed the Irish government to strengthen its position on condemning Israeli breaches of international law, and the deliberate targeting of innocent Palestinian civilians. We have also called on the Government to match strong words with meaningful actions.

“Such actions that we have proposed and campaigned for include referring the situation in Palestine to the International Criminal Court; the recognition of the state of Palestine; the enaction of the Illegal Israeli settlements Divestment Bill; advancing EU economic and trade sanctions against Israel and the withdrawal of agreements that provide Israel with preferential trading relationships; enaction of the Occupied Territories Bill; joining the South African case against Israel at the International Court of Justice under Genocide Convention; all political and diplomatic measures available to the Irish government to be employed against Israel, while the onslaught in Gaza continues.

“There needs to be international pressure on Israel for a ceasefire, and we should use all opportunities available to us to that end.

“The ongoing Israeli aggression against the people of Palestine is deplorable, in particular the assault and bombardment on Gaza which has resulted in the deaths of over 23,000 people, including over 10,000 children.

“The Israeli Government’s blatant breaches of international law should be condemned. They have included the deliberate killing of civilians, the intentional targeting of civilian infrastructure including hospitals and schools, the collective punishment policies that include the denial of water, food and emergency supplies to a civilian population, and the forced displacement of virtually every resident in Gaza.

“The IDF [Israel Defence Force] have now bombed and demolished every third-level education facility on the strip.

“The intensification of Israeli violent actions in the West Bank is extremely concerning and should be condemned.

“There needs to be an immediate ceasefire and the urgent and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

“The international community needs to take decisive and meaningful action against the State of Israel to include all diplomatic, political, economic and trading measures necessary in order to force Israel to abide by international law, and to stop the slaughter in Palestine.

“We call on the Irish Government to show leadership in this regard.

“Sinn Féin, through our role in the peace process, have a deep, long-standing relationship in the US.

“We are thankful for the constructive position of successive US administrations in respect of the Irish peace process, including throughout the post-Brexit period.

“Sinn Féin is totally opposed to US policy in respect of the Middle East, and the assault on the Palestinian people in Gaza by Israel.

“US representatives know our position. Sinn Féin leaders have met for many years with US politicians of all political backgrounds, and will do so again this year.

“When these opportunities present, we will use the access provided to set out the clear case for an immediate ceasefire, for an inclusive and meaningful peace process and for a lasting peace in the Middle East, premised on an independent Palestinian State.

“It is important that the Taoiseach uses any opportunity to assert the Irish people’s total opposition to US policy in the Middle East (…) just as Sinn Féin representatives will be doing. “We understand the sincerity of those who suggest that Ireland should boycott the St. Patrick’s Day events in the White House, however such a move would be most welcomed by the pro-Israeli lobby in the United States.

“Ireland is the most Pro-Palestinian voice globally that has such access to US administration. We should and must use that access to demand a ceasefire, and [make] the case for an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

“The Office of the President of the United States is held in such a high regard by the American people, regardless of the office holder, and while their foreign policy in regards to the Middle East is unacceptable to me and the vast majority of people here, their foreign policy towards Ireland is very favourable, its support for the peace process and Industry here is unique to any other country in the world.

“Irish America have been incredibly supportive of a united Ireland and have contributed so much to their support for that objective.

“Many of us here will have travelled to the States and received a warm welcome, shared a common ancestry and a common desire for freedom and liberty.

“To shun the Office of the President (…) would be an offence to American citizens, including Irish America [with] whom we share such a common ground.

“As the only nation in the world who have a standing appointment with the US administration every March, it would be a huge mistake not to take this opportunity, not just to further our own peace process, advance the cause for Irish unity, and to raise the catastrophic conditions in Palestine.

“As one of the most pro-Palestinian countries it is our duty to do this directly with President Biden and his administration.

“On a previous visit we [have] seen how effectively Enda Kenny challenged President Trump on his horrendous views on immigration.

“In a televised bilateral broadcast globally, the former Irish Taoiseach described how a small country like Ireland made such a global impact in the world through our citizens travelling and relocating around the world during difficult times.

“I hope that our politicians take the same opportunity in March to challenge the US administration to work for a ceasefire in Gaza as they did here, to foster a peace process in Palestine as they did here, and for America to promote the self-determination for the Palestinian people as they do for Ireland. Because if anyone thinks that a lasting peace and solution to the conflict in Israel and Palestine won’t finish up on the Rose Lawn at the White House, they’re not living in the real world.”

Councillor Malachy Quinn (SDLP, Torrent DEA) pointed out that abstaining from attending St. Patrick’s Day celebrations was nothing new, as it has happened in the past.

“I’ve been going back and forth on this motion all week. I had a lot of people contact me on both sides of the argument, and particularly talking with my own supporters and voters on this [I had] a very mixed reaction,” he said.

“I will say, Cllr Mallaghan mentioned the long history that Irish politicians have of going over to America for the peace process, and I don’t think there’s any other politician more than John Hume that used that influence.

“Without American influence we wouldn’t have a peace process here. I think that’s recognised probably by everybody in this room.

“What’s happening in Gaza is disgusting, it is a genocide right in front of our eyes, it’s a genocide that’s being allowed to happen by the American Administration.

“They’re supplying the weaponry, despite them telling Israel that you need to do this and you need to do that, with Netanyahu coming back and telling them ‘No, we’re not but keep sending us weapons anyway’.

“The fact that we’ve seen the murder of a man holding a white flag right in front of the cameras of ITV, only for the Israeli administration to tell ITV ‘No, that didn’t happen, that video was edited’.

“The fact that they have destroyed universities, they’ve destroyed hospitals, they’ve destroyed UN centres, all in the space of the last seven to 14 days.

“I think something drastic needs to be done. I do agree in part that we do need to keep negotiating and pressing our point, and telling people our views and express them as much as we can.

“I know Cathal mentioned about boycotting the Office of the President, but we did do that with Trump – we didn’t always go to the White House in the four years that he was there for good reason, while other politicians did.

“So it is about the person who holds the White House, it is about the policies of that particular American administration.

“I am in agreement that at this present moment in time I don’t believe we should be going over and celebrating being Irish and our ties to America.

“I think we should make a stand. This motion mentions about boycotting the White House celebrations, I wouldn’t have any particular problem with that.

“I know my own party leader last week said that Irish politicians will have a big decision to make in the next coming weeks on what to do.

“A lot can happen between now and March 17, and I hope to God – I think the world hopes to God – that something does change in Gaza because we’re at a tipping point with escalation, not just in Gaza and Israel but the surrounding countries.

“We’re heading down a very dark path, and I don’t see any chance of coming back from it unless something drastic is done.

“Boycotting something is a legitimate protest and it is something that we can do, and the man on the street can do.

“Boycotting is our way of saying ‘No more, we’re not standing for it’, and if all Irish politicians do that for St Patrick’s Day, I think that would send a bigger message to the world than just telling them off in private.

“I’m happy to support the motion.”

Councillor Barry Monteith, who had seconded the motion, explained why he was supportive of it.

“I don’t think there’s anybody who isn’t horrified by what’s going on, but I was honoured to stand a couple weeks with tens of thousands, if not 100,000 Irish people on the streets of Dublin, listening to calls from the Palestinian solidarity committee for politicians to boycott this event to rapturous applause,” he said.

“There is a unique opportunity this year to send a clear message that Ireland is opposed to this.

“Joe Biden is of Irish heritage, yes. He’s quick to to talk about it all the time, but when it actually comes to reflecting on how Irish people feel, he completely and utterly rejects it.

“I don’t think anybody’s calling for anybody to never speak to US politicians again. Nobody’s calling for people not to engage in dialogue.

“If this was an international summit called, where politicians from Ireland were asked to discuss possible peace strategies, then by any means I have no difficult with [that]. But it’s not, it’s a PR exercise which is used by successive US administrations [to attract] Irish American votes.

“And especially in election year, Joe Biden would be very keen to be seen along with various shades of Irish political opinion. That’s why I think this is unique opportunity to embarrass him, because he needs embarrassed. He needs called out for what he’s doing.

“One of the first statements he made after the Israeli onslaught began was he reassured the Israeli Zionist state that he and the US would financially stand over the cost of every single bullet and every single piece of explosive. So he’s behind this.

“I think this is an opportunity that should not be lost, and we should not allow ourselves to year after year be used as pawns in US political shenanigans.”