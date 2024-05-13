Video: Keystone Chair Sean Coyle - 'We have a loyal workforce here drawn from the local community'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cookstown-based Keystone Group was set up at time when the Co Tyrone town was experiencing very high unemployment.

Today as the company celebrates its 35th anniversary, Group Chair, Sean Coyle paid tribute to a loyal workforce drawn mostly from the local community.

As part of the celebrations Keystone opened new headquarters and held a gala event in Titanic Belfast hosted by broadcaster Patrick Kielty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Coyle said: “Keystone Lintels was founded here in Cookstown in 1989. When we started, I believe Cookstown had very high unemployment.

Pictured at the Gala Event in Titanic Belfast are, from left, Owen Coyle, divisional chief executive; Eithne Kelly, CEO; Sean Og Coyle, Chief Commercial Officer; broadcaster Holly Hamilton; Sean Coyle, Chair; broadcaster Patrick Kielty and Chief Financial Officer, Dessie Boyce. Credit: Brian Morrison

"Over the years we have been joined by many people from this area and we now have different generations of staff working with us coming from the same family. We also have 50 people who have been working here for over 30 years, and I think that is testimony to Keystone and the very special culture we have created here.

“We have a loyal workforce, almost all drawn from the local community. There is a great work ethic among the people in Mid-Ulster and they have helped make Keystone the company that it is.

“Today, we are marking 35 years in business, and we are bringing people from all over the UK and Ireland, Poland, the Netherlands, and further afield, including Australia, to Cookstown and Belfast today for our celebrations and we’re delighted that they are here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary McCausland, Technical Team Leader with the Keystone Group is from Omagh. He said: “It’s very impressive to see how many customers from across the UK and Ireland and further afield have made the effort to be here in Cookstown today.

"Coming from Omagh, it’s great to have such a good employer on our doorstep and to see the growth that is continuing here, creating more opportunities for local people.”

Cookstown Ulster Unionist Party Councillor Trevor Wilson welcomed the multi-million pound investment by Keystone to their Headquarters at Ballyreagh Industrial estate in the town.

Councillor Wilson paid tribute to the firm’s commitment to Mid Ulster.