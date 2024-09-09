A Carrickfergus retailer is celebrating after scooping two accolades at the High Street Heroes awards 2024.

Vivo Oakland Park was the only business in the town to be nominated for this year’s awards, which recognise the independent retailers who are going above and beyond to serve the community and ensure that the local high street is still a thriving place to shop and socialise.

The shop was joint Gold winner in the Best Convenience Store category along with Windmill Stores Ballymacash.

Vivo Oakland Park also picked up the silver award in the Best Deli/Bakery category.

The Vivo Oakland Park team at the awards: left to right Harry; Rochine, supervisor, Maggie, deli supervisor; Angela, area manager; Erin, and Lewis. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Angela McNeilly, Area Manager of Vivo Oaklands and Vivo Eden said the owners were “proud” to be nominated for the awards after buying over the business in January 2024 and building relationships with customers.

The High Street Heroes awards ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 21 in Belfast City Hall.

A record 15,000 votes were cast for this year’s High Street Heroes, with dozens of independent retailers shortlisted across 12 award categories in the showcase of Northern Ireland’s favourite independent retailers.

Finalists were welcomed to the awards ceremony by Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, who said: "Independent retailers boost not only our economy, but also our quality of life, so it’s wonderful to be able to shine the spotlight on those who make our daily lives a little bit easier and brighter as they serve our communities - whether that’s in a bakery, chemist, coffee shop, or another independent retailer. Well done everyone.”