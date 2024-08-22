Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballymoney has been named High Street of the Year for a second year in the High Street Hero Northern Ireland Awards, with the town’s fashion store The Winsome Lady also winning the Overall Independent Retailer Award for 2024.

A record 15,000 votes were cast in this year’s High Street Heroes, with dozens of independent retailers shortlisted across 12 award categories in the showcase of Northern Ireland’s favourite independent retailers.

Ballymoney’s high street beat stiff competition from fellow finalists Ballynahinch and Newtownards to claim the top title for a second year running.

The Co Antrim town’s Main Street area was rated most popular for its unique shopping offering, including The Winsome Lady. Owned by local businesswoman Winnie Mellett and in business for over 40 years, it was named Best Fashion Retailer and picked up the top accolade overall after receiving the most votes out of any category.

Winners from High Street of the Year Ballymoney, including Winnie Mellett (centre) from The Winsome Lady, Overall Independent Retailer of the Year, pictured with Retail NI CEO Glyn Roberts at Belfast City Hall. Picture: Retail NI

A special reception was held in Belfast City Hall to celebrate the winners from across Northern Ireland, including joint gold winners, Vivo Oakland Park in Carrickfergus and Windmill Stores Ballymacash in Lisburn (Best Convenience Store), and a previous overall winner Bradley's Centra in Maghera (Best Forecourt & Best Off Licence). Richard Kyle from Greens of Lisburn was also recognised as the Independent Retail Employee of the Year.

Finalists were welcomed to the evening by Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, who said: “Congratulations to all of the 2024 High Street Hero winners – it’s clear to see just how valued you are in your communities.

"And of course, a special mention goes to Ballymoney, for clinching the High Street of the Year Award for the second year in a row – that’s no mean feat!

"Independent retailers boost not only our economy, but also our quality of life, so it’s wonderful to be able to shine the spotlight on those who make our daily lives a little bit easier and brighter as they serve our communities - whether that’s in a bakery, chemist, coffee shop, or another independent retailer. Well done everyone.”

Retail NI Chief Executive, Glyn Roberts said: “The High Street Heroes Awards celebrate the best and brightest retailers that Northern Ireland has to offer, and this campaign has shown just how valued each one of these independent retailers are in their local communities, especially in Ballymoney where once again voters turned out to see their high street crowned.

"Independent retailers from Derry to Dromore secured a huge number of votes in this year’s awards. These independent retailers are the thought leaders and change makers in their local communities and will play a leading role in shaping 21st Century high streets”

"We should also give a shout out to Richard Kyle, Greens of Lisburn in winning independent retail employee of the year, highlighting the crucial our members staff play in the success of their business”.

The High Street Hero NI Awards are a joint initiative powered by Retail NI and supported National Lottery operator Allwyn, SSE Airtricity, Roam Local NI and media partner Belfast Live.

Allwyn’s Chief Executive Officer, Andria Vidler, said: “We’re delighted to have been part of this celebration of independent retailers. Independent retailers have an incredibly positive impact on their local communities through their hard work, their constant local high street presence, and – for many – through selling The National Lottery in their stores and helping to raise over £30 million each week for projects across the UK, including projects on their doorstep. Congratulations to this year's winners and nominees!"

Andrew Greer, General Manager of SSE Airtricity Northern Ireland said: “We at SSE Airtricity would like to extend our congratulations to all the winners of this year’s Retail NI High Street Hero awards. These awards are an important showcase of excellence across Northern Ireland, shining a spotlight on the success of local retailers who go above and beyond for their communities. We are incredibly proud to support an initiative that celebrates the businesses and individuals driving positive change on our high streets.

"With over 300,000 domestic and business customers across Northern Ireland, our commitment to supporting local communities remains unwavering. We wish our local high street heroes continued success as they keep our high streets vibrant and thriving in towns, cities, and villages across Northern Ireland."

Andrew Bartlett, founder of Roam Local NI said: “Celebrating the winners of the Retail NI High Street Heroes awards is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience of our local businesses. These champions of the high street have not only contributed to the vibrancy of our communities but have also shown outstanding innovation and service.

"Their achievements inspire us all and highlight the critical role independent retailers play in Northern Ireland's economy."

The 2024 High Street Hero winners are:

Best Butcher – Greens of Lisburn

Best Coffee Shop – Chat & Chill Café, Lisburn

Best Convenience Store – Vivo Oakland Park, Carrickfergus

Best Convenience Store – Windmill Stores Ballymacash, Lisburn

Best Deli / Bakery – Sweetness & Like Cakery, Ballymoney

Best Fashion Retailer – The Winsome Lady, Ballymoney

Best Forecourt – Bradley's Centra, Maghera

Best Generalist Retailer – Bridge Bookshop, Dromore

Best Healthcare Retailer – The Real Health Store, Coleraine

Best Homeware Retailer – W & J Walker, Ballymoney

Best Off Licence – Bradley's Centra, Maghera

High Street of the Year – Ballymoney

Independent Retail Employee of the Year – Richard Kyle, Greens of Lisburn

Overall Independent Retailer of the Year – The Winsome Lady, Ballymoney