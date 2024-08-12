Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Carrickfergus business is up for two accolades as part of this year’s High Street Heroes awards.

Vivo in Oaklands Park has been nominated in both the ‘Best Convenience Store’ and ‘Best Deli’ categories – the only Carrickfergus business to be shortlisted.

The awards are the opportunity to recognise the independent retailers who are going above and beyond to serve the community and ensure that the local high street is still a thriving place to shop and socialise.

Shoppers were invited in July to cast their votes across 12 different categories, with the retailer who receives the most votes to also be named Overall Independent Retailer of The Year.

Angela McNeilly, Area Manager of Vivo Oaklands and Vivo Eden said the owners were “proud” to be nominated for the awards after buying over the business in January 2024 and building relationships with customers.

Glyn Roberts, Retail NI Chief Executive, said: “Independent retail is the lifeblood of communities right across Northern Ireland and our annual High Street Heroes NI campaign represents the biggest celebration of our thriving local retail sector. Our awards are different - they are a public vote, with no judges and it is local consumers deciding who wins.”

The High Street Hero Award categories are:

- Best Butcher

- Best Coffee Shop

- Best Convenience Store

- Best Deli/Bakery

- Best Fashion Retailer

- Best Forecourt

- Best Generalist Retailer

- Best Healthcare Retailer

- High Street of the Year

- Best Homeware Retailer

- Best Off Licence

- Best independent retailer employee

- Overall Independent Retailer.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place on August 21 in Belfast City Hall.