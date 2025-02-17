Watch: 'Running every day was a tough challenge but a great way to raise funds for Dementia NI' - Alan Mitchell
This ambitious feat, equivalent to four marathons, has seen Alan push himself and raise £14,000 and counting for the vital work of the charity, with the final run of his month-long challenge concluding at Henry Brothers’ Headquarters in Magherafelt where colleagues joined him for the last 6km.
Running in the winter brought its own challenges, but the Omagh man said he was determined to stay the course.
Reflecting on his achievement, Alan said: “Running every day in January was a tough challenge, but it was also a great way to raise funds and awareness for Dementia NI, a cause close to my heart.
“I have received unwavering support throughout from my colleagues at Henry Brothers, as well as from friends and family.
“The sense of accomplishment I felt made the obstacles along the way feel worthwhile, and I hope the funds raised will help Dementia NI continue its important work in supporting individuals and families affected by dementia."
Julie McKeown, HR Director at Henry Brothers, commented: “At Henry Brothers, we are committed to fostering a culture of teamwork, resilience, and community engagement, and Alan’s incredible effort reflects these values.
“It was fantastic to see him finish his journey at Henry Brothers' Headquarters, surrounded by colleagues cheering him on.
“His achievement and the positive impact he has made is truly inspiring, both within Henry Brothers and in the wider community.”
