Watch: 'Running every day was a tough challenge but a great way to raise funds for Dementia NI' - Alan Mitchell

By Stanley Campbell
Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 10:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Commercial Director at Henry Brothers, Alan Mitchell kicked off the year by completing a remarkable 170km running challenge throughout January in support of Dementia NI.

This ambitious feat, equivalent to four marathons, has seen Alan push himself and raise £14,000 and counting for the vital work of the charity, with the final run of his month-long challenge concluding at Henry Brothers’ Headquarters in Magherafelt where colleagues joined him for the last 6km.

Running in the winter brought its own challenges, but the Omagh man said he was determined to stay the course.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reflecting on his achievement, Alan said: “Running every day in January was a tough challenge, but it was also a great way to raise funds and awareness for Dementia NI, a cause close to my heart.

Alan Mitchell pictured with some of his supporters at the end of his marathon January. Credit: SuppliedAlan Mitchell pictured with some of his supporters at the end of his marathon January. Credit: Supplied
Alan Mitchell pictured with some of his supporters at the end of his marathon January. Credit: Supplied

“I have received unwavering support throughout from my colleagues at Henry Brothers, as well as from friends and family.

Read More
Move to Universal Credit rolls out in Northern Ireland for people on Income Supp...

“The sense of accomplishment I felt made the obstacles along the way feel worthwhile, and I hope the funds raised will help Dementia NI continue its important work in supporting individuals and families affected by dementia."

Julie McKeown, HR Director at Henry Brothers, commented: “At Henry Brothers, we are committed to fostering a culture of teamwork, resilience, and community engagement, and Alan’s incredible effort reflects these values.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was fantastic to see him finish his journey at Henry Brothers' Headquarters, surrounded by colleagues cheering him on.

“His achievement and the positive impact he has made is truly inspiring, both within Henry Brothers and in the wider community.”

Related topics:Omagh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice