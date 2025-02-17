Move to Universal Credit rolls out in Northern Ireland for people on Income Support

The next stage of the ‘Move to Universal Credit (UC)’ has begun for people across Northern Ireland who are in receipt of Income Support.

The ‘Move to UC’ involves moving those who are still in receipt of legacy benefits and Tax Credits to Universal Credit.

The Department for Communities has started issuing Migration Notice letters to people who receive Income Support, asking them to make a UC claim.

Those receiving a Migration Notice will have three months from the date of their letter to make a claim to UC.

People do not need to take any action unless they have received a Migration Notice letter from the Department for Communities.

The migration process for remaining legacy benefits such as Housing Benefit, income-based Jobseekers Allowance and Employment and Support Allowance will begin throughout the year.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons encouraged everyone who receives a Migration Notice to take the appropriate action.

He said: “If you have received a Migration Notice it is important that you make a claim to Universal Credit.

"To ensure that everyone receives the financial support they are entitled to, staff in my Department are available to provide help through a dedicated telephony team and face-to-face support at local Jobs and Benefits offices.

"Online information is also available on the nidirect website and from independent welfare advice organisations like Advice NI.”

Universal Credit has been in place in Northern Ireland since September 2017, replacing new claims to Income Support, Jobseeker’s Allowance (Income-Based), Employment and Support Allowance (Income-Related), Housing Benefit (rental) and tax credits.

A non-repayable two-week run-on payment is made for Income Support, Housing Benefit, Jobseekers Allowance (Income-Based) and Employment and Support Allowance (Income-Related) claimants who move to Universal Credit.

Support and advice on the Move to UC is available via:

A dedicated UC telephony team on 0800 012 1331

Information online at nidirect: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/move-universal-credit

Local Jobs and Benefits offices

Independent advice on Universal Credit and welfare changes is also available by contacting:

Advice NI: 0800 915 4604 and https://www.adviceni.net

Housing Rights: https://www.housingrights.org.uk

Money Helper: https://www.moneyhelper.org.uk

The cheduled dates for the migration of remaining legacy benefits are as follows, although these may be subject to change:

From February 2025 for people claiming Income Support

From March 2025 fpr people claiming Housing Benefit

From April 2025 for people claiming Jobseekers Allowance (Income-Based)

From May 2025 for people claiming Employment and Support Allowance (Income-Related)