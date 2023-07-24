A new insurance broker AbbeyAutoline is relocating its Portadown branch to a new town-centre location.

The firm, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary said it is enhancing its high street presence in NI by relocating its Portadown branch to a new central location.

The new branch will be located on Market Street in Portadown. The firm says it is part of the company’s commitment to strengthening ‘its well-established Commercial Lines business in Portadown following the acquisition of BMG Insurance, which had its headquarters in the town’.

-

AbbeyAutoline, is celebrating its 50th anniversary by enhancing its high street presence in Northern Ireland and relocating its Portadown branch to a new town-centre location. The new branch is part of the company’s commitment to strengthening its well-established Commercial Lines business in Portadown following the acquisition of BMG Insurance. Pictured is Ciaran McGurgan and Kathy McConaghy from AbbeyAutoline, Portadown.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

AbbeyAutoline, recently named Commercial Lines Broker of the Year at The British Insurance Awards 2023, has made a significant investment in the new premises and it will employ nine full-time and two part-time staff.

The new branch will be spearheaded by Ciaran McGurgan with a team of dedicated Commercial Lines specialists focused on providing expert insurance solutions for local businesses, including sole traders, small to medium sized enterprises, farms, haulage firms, taxi drivers, and large-scale manufacturers.

AbbeyAutoline’s Commercial product portfolio includes professional and general liability, product and employer liability, property and machinery, vehicle, business interruption and data breach insurance.

Kathy McConaghy will lead a team of Personal Lines experts in the branch that will offer local customers support and guidance across AbbeyAutoline’s range of Personal insurance products, including Car, Home, Young Driver, Travel and Motorbike Insurance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both Kathy and Ciaran have over 40 years’ collective experience working within the insurance industry. They will be joined at the new branch by a team of highly experienced staff who moved across to AbbeyAutoline as part of the BMG acquisition.

The firm has 440 staff employed across 15 branches in NI.

Speaking about the opening of the new branch, Julie Gibbons, Managing Director of AbbeyAutoline, said: “We’re delighted to launch AbbeyAutoline's newest branch in Portadown. This new branch opening reflects our unwavering commitment to serving local communities across Northern Ireland as we celebrate 50 years in business.

"In this new chapter for Portadown, we will build upon the excellent reputation and strong foundation established by BMG Insurance, with Ciaran McGurgan, now Head of Haulage for AbbeyAutoline, leading an expert Commercial Lines team who are equipped to help businesses respond to the specific challenges of the region.

"Guided by Kathy McConaghy's exceptional leadership and expertise, our dedicated Personal Lines team are committed to delivering tailor-made solutions for our valued customers."