Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Pedestrian injured following crash in Portadown town centre

Two emergency crews were tasked to Portadown last night after a pedestrian was knocked down in the town centre.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:44 BST

Eyewitnesses said a pedestrian had been knocked down on the High Street near the junction with Bridge Street and Castle Street soon after 9.20pm last night.

-

Read More
Police helicopter and stinger deployed to stop Lurgan boxer driving his car 'at ...
PSNI Road closed.PSNI Road closed.
PSNI Road closed.
Most Popular

-

The PSNI confirmed to the Portadown Times that officers had responded following a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the High Street area.

Police said they were supported by colleagues from the NI Ambulance Service who treated the pedestrian for injuries ‘which are not believed to be serious at this time”.

A man in his 20s was cautioned at the scene for careless driving.

High Street at the junction of Bridge Street and Castle Street, Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.High Street at the junction of Bridge Street and Castle Street, Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.
High Street at the junction of Bridge Street and Castle Street, Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

An NIAS spokesperson said it received a 999 call at 9.19pm on Sunday 23 July following reports of an incident on High Street area.

“NIAS despatched two emergency crews to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.”