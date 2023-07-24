Two emergency crews were tasked to Portadown last night after a pedestrian was knocked down in the town centre.

Eyewitnesses said a pedestrian had been knocked down on the High Street near the junction with Bridge Street and Castle Street soon after 9.20pm last night.

PSNI Road closed.

The PSNI confirmed to the Portadown Times that officers had responded following a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the High Street area.

Police said they were supported by colleagues from the NI Ambulance Service who treated the pedestrian for injuries ‘which are not believed to be serious at this time”.

A man in his 20s was cautioned at the scene for careless driving.

High Street at the junction of Bridge Street and Castle Street, Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

An NIAS spokesperson said it received a 999 call at 9.19pm on Sunday 23 July following reports of an incident on High Street area.