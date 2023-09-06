A cosy holiday cottage in County Antrim is celebrating after being awarded a four-star accommodation grading by Tourism Northern Ireland.

Situated on a rural headland walk at McCraes Brae, The Pink Cottage’s vibrant façade and luxurious accommodation were found by the tourism body to “ooze charm and character”.

Guests can also enjoy the tranquillity of the boutique property’s secret garden, where high hedges provide a secluded and sheltered spot to relax.

The holiday let is just five minutes from the spectacular Gobbins Cliff Path, while a short drive will take visitors along the Causeway Coastal Route and its tourist gems such as the Giant’s Causeway, Game of Thrones filming locations, and the famous Carrick-A-Rede rope bridge.

Suzi McIlhatton, Accommodation Certification Manager at Tourism NI and Heather Craig, owner of The Pink Cottage, Whitehead. Photo: Andrew Towe

Further details on the cottage are available at https://www.pinkcottage.co.uk/

The Tourism Northern Ireland Quality Grading Scheme is designed to give visitors a clear idea of the standards of accommodation, service and cleanliness which they can expect during their stay.

The scheme is open to hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, self-catering, hostels, and guest accommodation, with premises having the ability to achieve a grading of between one to five stars.

Heather Craig, owner of The Pink Cottage, said the business is “so excited and very honoured to be awarded the prestigious Tourism Northern Ireland four stars.

She added: “It indicates that guests can expect an excellent standard so we’re just delighted with the achievement.

“As a boutique cottage, which is tranquil and cosy with a traditional vintage interior style, we try really hard to make sure our guests relax, unwind and rejuvenate while feeling cosy and comfy.

“Having the prestigious four star award is all about giving visitors total confidence that they are going to have an excellent experience that is of a high quality when they book.”

Suzi McIIhatton, Accommodation Certification Manager at Tourism Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to award The Pink Cottage this well deserved four-star grading and I wish to commend the team on the work they have undertaken to transform this property into such luxurious accommodation.

“This cosy, warm and comfortable setting provides visitors with a beautiful base from which they can explore the local sites, including the Gobbins Path.